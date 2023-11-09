Headlines

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

SA vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Cricket

World Cup 2023: Here's what Pakistan need to do to qualify for semi-final against India

India, Australia, and South Africa have already secured their spots in the World Cup semi-finals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

New Zealand dealt a major blow to the hopes of Pakistan and Afghanistan in their bid to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. The Kiwis secured a convincing victory over Sri Lanka in their final league game on Thursday, November 9, in Bengaluru. Chasing down a target of 172, New Zealand cruised to a five-wicket win in just 23.2 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, significantly improving their Net Run Rate to +0.743.

With this win, New Zealand now have 10 points from nine matches, two more than both Afghanistan and Pakistan, who still have a game in hand. This victory also marked New Zealand's eighth consecutive win over Sri Lanka, virtually guaranteeing their place in the semi-finals for the fourth consecutive time in ODI World Cups.

India, Australia, and South Africa have already secured their spots in the World Cup semi-finals.

Despite this setback, Pakistan still has a mathematical chance of making it to the semi-finals by surpassing New Zealand in the points table. However, the chances appear very slim for Afghanistan.

How can Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals?

If Pakistan bats first and scores 300 runs, they must limit England to 13 runs. They should aim to maintain a margin of 287 runs if they score over 300 runs.

However, if Pakistan bowls first, their chances appear quite grim. Even if they manage to dismiss England for 100 runs, they would need to chase down the total in just 2.5 overs, which means winning with 283 balls to spare.

