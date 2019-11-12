'What kind of sorcery is this?' WATCH Mitchell Starc dismissing batsman as ball hits 'Bat-Pad-Pad-Stumps'

One of the best bowlers ever produced - Mitchell Starc - bowled an exceptional delivery as he dismissed Josh Philippe of Western Australia during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney.

Starc's sharp delivery took an inside edge of Philippe's willow before hitting the batsmen on both his pads and knocking off the bails.

Starc struck in the 14th over to give New South Wales a breakthrough in the 10th Match of the Marsh Sheffield Shield in Sydney.

"Off the bat, both pads, and onto the stumps! Starc somehow gets through the gate of Philippe," Cricket.com.au captioned the video.

Off the bat, both pads, and onto the stumps! Starc somehow gets through the gate of Philippe. Watch #NSWvWA live: https://t.co/bT2LWJka8G pic.twitter.com/cwBXpnSCA8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 12, 2019

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the video and asked: "What kind of sorcery is this, Mitchell Starc?"

Bat Pad Pad Stumps What kind of sorcery is this, Mitchell Starc?pic.twitter.com/Trd5Lo7anC — ICC (@ICC) November 12, 2019

Philippe was dismissed for 15 runs, but Western Australia managed to score 85/1 before stumps on Day 2. D'Arcy Short and Shaun Marsh are unbeaten on 39 and 25 respectively.

Earlier, New South Wales rode on a century by Steve Smith and a 91-run knock by Moises Henriques to post 444/8 before declaring their innings.

The former Australia captain - who took 290 deliveries to reach his 42nd century in first-class cricket - lost his wicket while trying to play an upper-cut off a Marcus Stoinis bouncer.

As for Henriques, he scored a 116-ball 91 which had 12 boundaries and two sixes.