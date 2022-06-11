West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell gifts himself a brand new swanky car after IPL 2022

Andre Russell

Star all-rounder of Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell was one of the few bright stars for the Shreyas Iyer-led side in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. He was retained by KKR for the 2022 season for a whopping Rs 12 crore and had a successful individual season with the team.

READ: India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Barabati Stadium Pitch and Weather report for India vs South Africa match

West Indies all-rounder and one of the brightest stars of the white-ball cricket, Andre Russell, showed off his newly bought Mercedes-Benz AMG car during his time-off from cricket after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Taking to Instagram Russell shared the first look of the car and captioned it saying, "As a ghetto yute I always dream big! But with hard work and sacrifices dreams become reality. God is good."

Russell scored 335 runs with his bat striking at 174.5 while also taking 17 wickets with the ball during IPL 2022. The 34-year-old single-handedly won a couple of games for the side, however, due to inconsistency and constant changes in the playing XI, the Knight Riders couldn't advance to the next stage of IPL 2022.

READ: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I live streaming : When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match

Russell has not been part of the national team as he last played for the Windies in November 2021 in the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup against Australia, although he is expected to feature again in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup later in the year.