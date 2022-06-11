India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I live streaming : When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match

When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

South Africa made a record chase of 212 against India and ended the hosts’ 12-match winning streak. India didn’t do much wrong in the match, but it was the brilliance of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen that took the game away from India.

READ: IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Cuttack

Team India will be concerned about their bowling. Their bowlers lacked a plan B when Miller and Dussen were on the attack. The pacers don’t have a lot of experience, barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and it will be a challenging series for them.

When and what time will the match between India vs South Africa start?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs South Africa will be played on June 12 (Thursday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the match between India vs South Africa take place?

The match between India vs South Africa will be held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Which channel will telecast the match between India vs South Africa in India?

The match between India vs South Africa will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

READ: Pakistan seals the series with a 120 runs victory over West Indies in the 2nd ODI

How to watch the live streaming of the match between India vs South Africa in India?

The between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.