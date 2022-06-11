India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Barabati Stadium Pitch and Weather report for India vs South Africa match

Barabati Stadium

With visitors, South Africa winning the first T20I comprehensively at New Delhi hosts India will be eager to level the five-match series 1-1 in the second match to be held at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on June 12.

Spinners are expected to play a significant role as Yuzvendra Chahal will prove to be a decisive factor. While India will bank on the bowling brilliance, it is worth noting that only one bowler ended with an economy of less than 10.

India will be hoping to make a scintillating comeback in the series with a win here while the Proteas would be hoping to continue their dominance against this inexperienced Indian side. Another electrifying contest is on the cards as these two teams take on each other on Sunday.

India vs South Africa weather forecast

Cuttack is a coastal town, so the humidity will be higher. Players of both teams will find it hard to adjust to the condition. Monsoon is setting in this part of the country. The temperature at Cuttack on Sunday is predicted to be at 28 degrees with 69 percent cloud cover and a two percent chance of thundershowers.

India vs South Africa pitch report

The curators have tried their best to prepare a track which is suitable for batting. However, we may not see a New Delhi like run feast at Barabati considering the fact that the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The spinners will have a larger role to play.