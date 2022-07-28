'We are champion': BCCI shares video of Team India players celebrating ODI series win

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: BCCI shares video of Team India's dressing room celebrations

Team India completed the 3-0 clean sweep over West Indies with a 119-run win courtesy of the DLS method on Wednesday. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the Men in Blue put in yet another clinical performance to keep their impressive run in white-ball cricket going. The BCCI meanwhile, shared a video of Team India players celebrating the series win inside their dressing room.

The video shows all the Indian players and support staff seated inside the dressing room as head coach Rahul Dravid praised the young team for their displays. He said how the team consisted of some players who didn't play in the England tour, yet they all deserved the applause for their efforts.

Senior players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli among others were rested for the ODI series against West Indies, but many of them will return for the five-match T20I series, excluding Kohli and Bumrah.

Dhawan, who led the young brigade in Rohit's absence, then lauded all the players and thanked the support staff. Towards the end of the video, he requested all the players to form a huddle and they all start celebrating by chanting 'We are champions'.

Watch:

From The #TeamIndia Dressing Room!



Head Coach Rahul Dravid & Captain @SDhawan25 applaud the team post the 3-0 win in the #WIvIND ODI series.



Here's a Dressing Room POV - By @28anand



P.S. Watch out for the end - expect something fun when Shikhar D is around pic.twitter.com/x2j2Qm4XxZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 28, 2022

After winning the ODI series, the attention now switches to the T20I leg, which begins on July 29th.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, and Rishabh Pant among others landed in Trinidad earlier this week and have begun preparations for the T20I series.

While the first T20I will be played in Trinidad, the second and third fixtures will be played in St Kitts, followed by the fourth and fifth games, which will be played in Florida, USA.