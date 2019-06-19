Watch: 'Unlucky' Martin Guptill out hit-wicket during South Africa vs New Zealand match in World Cup 2019

While there are many ways to get out in a cricket match, hit-wicket is perhaps the worst way to be dismissed for a batsman. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, on Wednesday, was a victim of hit-wicket in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 clash against South Africa in Birmingham.

Guptill was dismissed on the final ball of the 15th over. Andile Phehlukwayo bowled a short delivery and Martin Guptill was little late on his pull. He managed to connect but the momentum made him turn in his follow through. However, before he could get back to his normal position, he lost his footing and ended up hitting the stumps with his back leg.

Guptill was left shocked and couldn't help a smile before walking off the field after scoring 35 runs.