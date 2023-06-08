Watch: Shardul Thakur castles Steve Smith’s stumps to bring India back in WTC Final 2023

Image Source: Twitter

Shardul Thakur has once again proven his ability to take crucial wickets for India, as he successfully dismissed Steve Smith on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. Thakur's first ball of the day was enough to get the better of Smith, which helped India regain their footing in the game.

Smith's dismissal for 121 was a significant blow to Australia, as India claimed three wickets early in the first session of Day 2. This was a much-needed turnaround for India, who had a disappointing performance with the ball on the opening day of this crucial match in Oval.

Shardul's delivery was far from ideal, landing way outside the off stump. Smith attempted to play it with soft hands, but unfortunately, he ended up chopping the ball onto the stumps. Despite scoring a brilliant century, the premier batter was disappointed with his dismissal and took a long walk back towards the pavilion.

Watch:

The Indian pacers have made a commendable comeback during the first session of Day 2, causing Australia to lose wickets in quick succession and leaving them with only 3 remaining. The Pat Cummins-led team currently stands at 422 for 7 as they head into lunch.

