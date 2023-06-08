Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Shardul Thakur castles Steve Smith’s stumps to bring India back in WTC Final 2023

The Pat Cummins-led team currently stands at 422 for 7 as they head into lunch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

Watch: Shardul Thakur castles Steve Smith’s stumps to bring India back in WTC Final 2023
Image Source: Twitter

Shardul Thakur has once again proven his ability to take crucial wickets for India, as he successfully dismissed Steve Smith on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval. Thakur's first ball of the day was enough to get the better of Smith, which helped India regain their footing in the game.

Smith's dismissal for 121 was a significant blow to Australia, as India claimed three wickets early in the first session of Day 2. This was a much-needed turnaround for India, who had a disappointing performance with the ball on the opening day of this crucial match in Oval.

Shardul's delivery was far from ideal, landing way outside the off stump. Smith attempted to play it with soft hands, but unfortunately, he ended up chopping the ball onto the stumps. Despite scoring a brilliant century, the premier batter was disappointed with his dismissal and took a long walk back towards the pavilion.

Watch: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Indian pacers have made a commendable comeback during the first session of Day 2, causing Australia to lose wickets in quick succession and leaving them with only 3 remaining. The Pat Cummins-led team currently stands at 422 for 7 as they head into lunch.

READ| MS Dhoni drops teaser of his production venture 'Let's Get Married' starring Harish Kalyan and Ivana

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 719 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.