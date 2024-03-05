Watch: Rohit Sharma arrives at Dharamshala for 5th Test via helicopter, video goes viral

The final Test between India and England will start on March 7.

On March 5, Tuesday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a grand entrance in Dharamshala for the fifth Test against England. Unlike the rest of the squads who arrived on Sunday, Rohit was initially absent as he attended a pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. Despite being spotted leaving for Dharamshala on Monday, it's now confirmed that he reached the city on March 5, opting for a helicopter.

The media and fans warmly welcomed Rohit in Dharamshala, where he will join the team camp to gear up for the crucial final Test against England. Even though India secured the series, this match holds significance for Rohit and his team as they aim to secure crucial points in the World Test Championship. The team claimed the top spot on March 3 after Australia's victory against New Zealand, but maintaining it isn't certain.

With 62 points from 8 matches, India's points percentage improved to 64.58 after the Ranchi win. However, a loss to England in the final Test and Australia winning against New Zealand could shuffle the standings. Throughout the series, Rohit showcased decent form. Despite a slow start, he rebounded during the Rajkot Test with a crucial century and followed it up with a significant fifty in Ranchi, sealing the series victory. So far, Rohit has accumulated 297 runs in 4 matches with an average of 37.12.