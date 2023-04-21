Search icon
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja gives death stare to SRH's Klaasen for missing Mayank Agarwal's catch, video goes viral

The South African cricketer blocked Jadeja's attempt to catch Mayank Agarwal's shot, which infuriated the all-rounder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

During the 29th match of the ongoing IPL 2023, tensions rose between Ravindra Jadeja and Heinrich Klaasen. The South African cricketer blocked Jadeja's attempt to catch Mayank Agarwal's shot, which infuriated the all-rounder. Although Klaasen apologized, Jadeja remained furious.

However, in the very next delivery, Jadeja got the better of Agarwal as the batter stepped out of his crease for Dhoni to stump him. As Agarwal walked back to the pavilion, Jadeja screamed at Klaasen, which was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

In a strategic move, Sunrisers Hyderabad changed their opening pair in Chepauk, sending Abhisekh Sharma to open alongside Harry Brook. However, the pair couldn't do much, and Jadeja eventually got the better of Sharma in the 10th over of the match. The all-rounder also picked up two more wickets, derailing SRH's momentum with the bat.

Matheesha Theekshana also lived up to his potential, conceding just 22 runs in his four overs and picking up the important wicket of Klaasen. Interestingly, Mayank Agarwal was used as a finisher and came out to bat at number six, but he managed to score only two runs off four deliveries.

Due to an underwhelming performance with the bat, SRH could only post 134 runs on the board in the first innings. Abhisekh Sharma finished as the leading run-scorer of the match with 34 runs, while Jadeja with three wickets was the standout performer for the home side.

The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to finish the game early and increase their net run rate. Currently third on the IPL Points Table, if they manage to defeat SRH by a significant margin, they can move up to

