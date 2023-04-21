BCCI announces schedule and venue details for IPL 2023 playoffs and final

File Photo

The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the second consecutive year on May 28, 2023. The stadium will also host the second qualifier on May 26.

Meanwhile, fans in Chennai will have the opportunity to witness an IPL playoff game for the first time since 2019, as Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will take place on May 23 and May 24, respectively, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In last year's final, the Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to lift the trophy for the first time in their debut season. The summit clash was the franchise's first-ever game at their home venue, as the entire league stage of the campaign took place in Mumbai to maintain a bio-bubble and mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

“The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the TATA IPL final on 26th and 28th May respectively,” BCCI said in a statement.

Schedule for IPL 2023 Play-offs:

May 23rd - Qualifier 1 (Chennai)

May 24th - Eliminator (Chennai)

May 26th - Qualifier 2 (Ahmedabad)

May 28th - Final (Ahmedabad)

The opening game of the 2023 season took place in Ahmedabad, where the Gujarat Titans defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling clash. The match was preceded by a spectacular opening ceremony featuring performances by Arjit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, is also expected to host the 2023 Cricket World Cup final later this year. Inaugurated in 2020, the stadium hosted its first-ever international match between India and England in 2021.

