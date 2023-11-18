Headlines

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

UP government applauds Mohd Shami's performance in World Cup, gives him two big gifts

IND vs AUS: How to watch ODI World Cup 2023 final for free on Disney + Hotstar? All details here

What is 'Coffee Badging'? Exploring the emerging office trend that's brewing buzz

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

UP government applauds Mohd Shami's performance in World Cup, gives him two big gifts

IND vs AUS: How to watch ODI World Cup 2023 final for free on Disney + Hotstar? All details here

AI imagines Marvel superheroes cheering for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia 

Streaming This Week: Apurva, The Great Indian Family, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

8 health benefits of eating bajra in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

UP government applauds Mohd Shami's performance in World Cup, gives him two big gifts

The proposal aims to set up a mini-stadium and an open gym in Sahaspur Alinagar, the hometown of India's star pacer.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's outstanding performance in the semifinal match against New Zealand, district administration authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha are planning to construct a mini-stadium and an open gym in the star pacer's village.

An announcement in this regard was made by Amroha district magistrate Rajesh Tyagi on Friday.

"A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami," DM Rajesh Tyagi said while speaking to ANI.

The proposal aims to set up a mini-stadium and an open gym in Sahaspur Alinagar, the hometown of India's star pacer.

Shami, who has been a standout player in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, showcased his lethal skills, contributing significantly to his team's journey to the final despite missing the first half of the league stage matches.

In a show of support, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) party leader Jayant Singh has advocated for providing funds to facilitate the construction of a sports facility in Shami's village.

"I am keen to provide my #MPLAD funds to aid the construction of a sports facility in the village (Sahapur Alinagar) of@MdShami11. #ICCWorldCup2023 #WorldcupFinal," Singh said in a post on X.

A key aspect of Shami's dominance is how brilliant he has been against left-arm batters. Though Shami has been a batter's nightmare, it is the left-arm batters he has thrived against. In his WC run this year, Shami has bowled 52 deliveries to left-arm batters. He has conceded just 32 runs against them.

In six WC 2023 games, Shami has taken 23 wickets at an average of 9.13 and a strike rate of 10.91. His best figures are 7/57. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.

In the semifinal against the Kiwis, he bagged seven wickets, dismissing Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Sahmi will be seen in action when India takes on the five-time champions Australia at the high-voltage World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4: Salman Khan film pulls crowds despite World Cup semi-final, crosses Rs 150 crore

World Cup 2023: What will happen if the IND vs AUS final ends in a tie?

Viral video: Hasin Jahan's cryptic message for Mohammed Shami breaks the internet, watch

Struggled to arrange father's funeral, couldn’t afford door lock, this Bollywood director debuted at 39, now owns...

EAM Jaishankar asks Canada to share evidence on India's alleged link in Nijjar killing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE