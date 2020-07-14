Unlike Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni did not provide Virat Kohli with enough quality players for India: Gautam Gambhir

Sourav Ganguly is widely renowned for building a fearless squad of Indian cricketers while also incorporating and providing the freedom to youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Ashish Nehra during his time as the Indian captain.

Ex-Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has claimed that the former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not leave behind enough quality players for his successor Virat Kohli like Sourav Ganguly did.

Gambhir -- who played under the captaincy of both Ganguly and Dhoni -- also spoke on the topic of when Sourav ended his stint as the Indian skipper, provided MS with world-beaters when he took over the charge.

"When MS Dhoni finished [his captaincy stint], he hasn’t given enough quality players to Virat Kohli, apart from Virat Kohli himself and Rohit Sharma, or Jasprit Bumrah now."

"There are not too many world-beaters or probably people who win you tournaments," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Ganguly is widely renowned for building a fearless squad of Indian cricketers while also incorporating and providing the freedom to youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and Ashish Nehra during his time as the Indian captain.

"But look at what Sourav Ganguly gave to Indian cricket: Yuvraj Singh, Man of the Series in two World Cups (Yuvraj was only Man of the Series in the 2011 World Cup; Shahid Afridi was Man of the Series in the 2007 World T20), Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag - these kinds of world-beaters," he added.

Under Ganguly's captaincy, India won 21 out of 49 Tests while securing the NatWest Series in 2002 in style and also made the final of the 2003 World Cup.

Team India, under the leadership of Dhoni, won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Men's World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 Champions Trophy.