Umran Malik breaks own record, bowls fastest delivery in international cricket for India

After Virat Kohli's 45th ODI century pushed India to a mammoth 373 for 7 against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Tuesday (January 10), Umran Malik turned eyebrows with his raw speed during SL's run-chase. After Mohammed Siraj's early punches had damaged the Islanders, Malik delivered the fastest delivery ever by an Indian in international cricket, clocking 156 kmph.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster has been drawing headlines with some real pace since his remarkable run in IPL 2022, and he made heads turn once again during the ODI series opener in Guwahati.

Umran entered the attack in the 12th over, and it didn't take long for him to shatter his own record. Umran unleashed a 156 KMPH delivery to Charith Asalanka on the fourth delivery of the 14th over. Meanwhile, his 145kmph delivery was instrumental in him dismissing Asalanka for 23 on the penultimate ball of the same over.





Umran currently has the record for the quickest ball bowled by an Indian in T20Is, IPL, and ODIs.

Fastest ball by an Indian in ODIs: 156 Kmph by Umran Malik.

Fastest ball by an Indian in T20I cricket: 155 kmph by Umran Malik.

Fastest ball by an Indian in IPL: 157 kmph by Umran Malik.

The Jammu and Kashmir player has been in fantastic form with the ball, taking 7 wickets against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. Malik made his ODI debut against New Zealand in Auckland in November last year, picking 2/66, and then took 1/31 in a washed-out match in Christchurch on November 30. Malik's cricketing graph has risen since he drew attention with his blistering pace in the IPL 2020 and 2021.

The Indian management has chosen to give Umran a lengthier stint in white-ball cricket in order to benefit from having a tearaway bowler in future huge ICC events.

