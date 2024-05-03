Twitter
In Fond Memory of Shri Harith Budhraja

He pursued learning with fervour, earning a degree in engineering from Pune University in May 2000 with 1st class with distinction and 7th in order of merit.

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 03, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

In the silent recesses of memory, there resides a luminous soul — a rare and radiant presence, whose absence today, only amplifies the gentle glow of his living essence. Shri Harith Budhraja, a man of unwavering kindness and boundless warmth, departed from our midst on May 2, 2021, leaving behind an irreplaceable void. Yet, the legacy he crafted, woven with threads of love, gratitude, and tireless endeavor, continues to weave its enchantment through the fabric of our daily lives.

Born on August 1, 1978, Harith ji's life journey was defined by an insatiable thirst for knowledge and an unwavering dedication to kindness. The formative years spent at Manav Sthali School in New Delhi served as the fertile ground from which his character blossomed, nurturing values that later defined his generous persona.

Venturing into academia, he pursued learning with fervor, earning a degree in engineering from Pune University in May 2000 with 1st class with distinction and 7th in order of merit. Undeterred by challenges, he further enriched his intellect with an MBA from IIT Delhi in 2002, illuminating his path with the guiding light of wisdom.

Harith ji's rise to the position of Director at Holyland Marketing Pvt. Ltd in 1997 epitomized his pursuit of professional excellence, casting his name at the forefront of leadership and achievement. With visionary zeal, he propelled the company to unprecedented heights, traversing borders in pursuit of knowledge and growth. From the vibrant locales of Germany to the bustling streets of the USA and the tranquil landscapes of Sri Lanka, his journey left an indelible mark of fervent progress.

Yet, amidst his triumphs, it was his innate goodness that truly distinguished him. His humble demeanor and respect for people, endeared him to many hearts. Harith ji's unwavering gratitude, reflected in his daily notes of thanks, illuminating the darkest corners of existence, finding solace in the smallest gestures and embracing every moment with humility.

Harith ji exuded deep empathy that permeated every facet of his being. When tasked with a project, he embraced it with meticulous care and complete dedication. His approach was straightforward yet effective: research, develop, and implement. He understood that true excellence stemmed not just from execution but from a deep understanding of the nuances involved. This empathetic approach not only ensured the success of his projects but also fostered a culture of understanding and collaboration within his team.

Married on February 16, 2009, Harith ji discovered immense joy in experiencing parenthood. His children, Kavya and Darsh, embody the essence of his love and devotion. Though the cruelty of Covid-19 snatched him away in 2021, his spirit continues to echo in the laughter of his children and the resonance of his wisdom within our collective memory.

On that solemn day, May 2, 2021, we mourned the loss of a cherished soul and found solace in the fact that his ashes were flown upon the sacred waters of the Ganga — a poignant reminder of life's bond with eternity. Though his earthly presence transitioned, his legacy of love and gratitude remains eternally etched in our hearts, urging us towards greatness in every endeavor, every day.

While time may not be able to bid adieu to Harith ji, his legacy resides within each one of us. His physical form though absent, his spirit endures in the whispers of the wind and the gentle embrace of sunlight, guiding those he held dear always —beyond his family and close friends, to acquaintances and everyone who got in touch with him, throughout his short lifetime is touched by his profound wisdom and grace.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

