Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'You can't compare him with Sachin': Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century

Gautam Gambhir acknowledged Kohli's record-equalling innings, noting that it was much more difficult to score runs during Sachin's era.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

'You can't compare him with Sachin': Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli slams 45th ODI century
File Photo

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli began 2023 with a resounding start, registering his 45th ODI century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batting superstar equaled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's incredible feat of hitting 20 centuries in a country, the joint-most by any batter. 

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir acknowledged Kohli's record-equalling innings, noting that it was much more difficult to score runs during Sachin's era.

Virat Kohli snapped his century drought in ODIs against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month and followed it up with a century against Sri Lanka precisely a month later. Despite the visitors giving him two life, the batting ace was at his erratic best in the middle.

However, Gambhir, who shared the dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar throughout his playing career, believes it was more difficult to score runs during Sachin's era because field limits were not as conducive to batters as they are today.

"You can't compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin's era there weren't 5 players inside the 30-yard circle," Gambhir said to Star Sports.

After the first innings, the cricketer-turned-expert did not hold back while criticizing the Sri Lankan bowlers. He was let down by the visitors' poor bowling performance against a strong Indian team.

"It was pretty ordinary bowling. The top three of the Indian batting line-up have got lots and lots of runs behind them. Rohit and Kohli obviously, Shubman also has the ability to get so many runs in international cricket. And how easy it was for Rohit and Shubman to get runs today. That was a surprise for me. You have to be consistent and Sri Lanka's bowling outing was very very disappointing for me," Gambhir added after the first innings.

Notably, India batted first and achieved a massive 373/7 in 50 overs. While Rohit Sharma (88) and Shubman Gill (70) both had half-centuries, Kohli smashed 113 runs off 87 balls.

READ| IND vs SL: Virat Kohli smashes 45th ODI century, equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons at home

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture as Virat Kohli Slams his 45th ODI century
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.