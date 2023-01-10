Search icon
IND vs SL: Virat Kohli smashes 45th ODI century, equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons at home

Kohli has gone past the 12,500-run mark in ODIs at over 57. He also has 64 fifties under his belt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

In terms of ODI tons (45), he is only next to Tendulkar (49).

Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday, scoring his 45th ODI century during the first match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. This feat also enabled him to equal the record of most ODI hundreds at home held by Sachin Tendulkar, with both players having 20 centuries apiece. 

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting follows in second place with 13 centuries from 153 matches. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Kohli's skill and dedication, and further cements his place as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

Kohli also recorded his first ODI century at home since his last one in March 2019 against Australia. However, it was Kohli's second ODI century in a row, following the one he hit against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Kohli also beat Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most one-day international hundreds against Sri Lanka. Despite Tendulkar's eight hundreds, Kohli struck his ninth against the Islanders.

READ| Virat Kohli's viral reaction after Shubhman Gill survives a close call in 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka

