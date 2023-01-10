IND vs SL: Virat Kohli smashes 45th ODI century, equals Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons at home

In terms of ODI tons (45), he is only next to Tendulkar (49).

Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday, scoring his 45th ODI century during the first match of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. This feat also enabled him to equal the record of most ODI hundreds at home held by Sachin Tendulkar, with both players having 20 centuries apiece.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting follows in second place with 13 centuries from 153 matches. This remarkable achievement is a testament to Kohli's skill and dedication, and further cements his place as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

A perfect start to the year by King Kohli - his 73rd international hundred.



The happiness on his face is precious!

Kohli also recorded his first ODI century at home since his last one in March 2019 against Australia. However, it was Kohli's second ODI century in a row, following the one he hit against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Kohli also beat Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most one-day international hundreds against Sri Lanka. Despite Tendulkar's eight hundreds, Kohli struck his ninth against the Islanders.

