This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

HomeCricket

Cricket

This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma now runs one of the best cricket academies in Delhi, and trained the RCB star since he was 10 years old.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:34 PM IST

Virat Kohli is one of the most celebrated and accomplished cricketers of all time, with his performance in the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 getting him a lot of praise. However, not many people know that the man behind Kohli’s success is his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Rajkumar Sharma is the childhood cricket coach of Virat Kohli, and used to train him when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star was just 10 years old. Sharma recognized Kohli’s talent at an early age, and mentored him to become one of the best cricketers in the world.

A clip also went viral of Virat Kohli reuniting with Rajkumar Sharma on the cricket pitch during an IPL match and touching his feet in a heartwarming moment. Apart from being a successful cricket coach, Sharma is also an ex-cricketer who competed for the Ranji Trophy.

Rajkumar Sharma, before becoming a leading cricket coach in Delhi, was an all-rounder cricketer, being a right-arm batsman and a right-arm off break bowler. Sharma also represented the Delhi team in multiple List A and First Class cricket matches.

After being a Ranji Trophy player for several years, Rajkumar decided to retire from cricket and start his career as a coach. Sharma opened his own venture West Delhi Cricket Academy in 1998, and has trained Virat Kohli as well as several players in the Delhi team.

Now, Rajkumar Sharma is the bowling coach of the senior men’s team of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Previously, he was also the head coach of the Malta national cricket team for the 2019 Spain Triangular T20I series.

Rajkumar Sharma’s cricket academy is considered one of the leading academies in the national capital, and has a fee of Rs 10,000 per student for those above the age of 14, according to its website.

