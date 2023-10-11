Headlines

Israel-Palestine conflict: India sets up 24-hour control room to monitor situation

'Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting': Mohammad Rizwan's witty response to his on-field challenges goes viral

The Vaccine War: Oscar Academy invites script of Vivek Agnihotri film to be featured in library's core collection

IND-PAK World Cup clash to start with musical ceremony; golden ticket holders anticipated for the epic showdown

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav takes brilliant juggling catch to dismiss Rashid Khan in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 game

Afghanistan didn’t have a great start to the ICC World Cup 2023 as they suffered a thrashing loss against Bangladesh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav made an exceptional catch on his second attempt to send Rashid Khan back to the pavilion during the India versus Afghanistan match at the ODI World Cup 2023. 

After winning the toss, Shahidi chose to invite the hosts to field first. In the 49th over, with Afghanistan at 261 runs and seven wickets down, Yadav executed a stunning catch to dismiss Rashid Khan off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah. 

Following this crucial wicket, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma rushed to congratulate Yadav for his brilliant effort. Khan, who had only managed to score 16 runs off 12 balls, had to walk back to the pavilion.

Afghanistan displayed remarkable resilience, recovering from a precarious position of 63/4 to establish a challenging target of 273 runs for India to pursue. Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional performance, claiming four wickets for a mere 39 runs, marking his personal best in a World Cup match.

Notably, Hardik Pandya also contributed significantly, securing two crucial wickets, one of which dismantled a formidable 121-run partnership between Afghanistan's captain Hashamtullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai.

