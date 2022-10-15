T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, full squads, live streaming, venues; ultimate guide of showpiece event

T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 is the eighth edition of the men's showpiece event in the shortest format. Team India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni's leadership and since then there have been plenty of memorable moments.

It's going to be the biggest T20 World Cup till date, with 16 teams set to compete in 45 games to crown the next champion of the shortest format.

Ahead of the biggest spectacle in the world of cricket in the year 2022, here's all you need to know about T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 groups:

First Round

Group A

Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Group B

Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Super 12

Group 1

Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Group A winner, Group B runner-up

Group 2

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Group B winner, Group A runner-up

T20 World 2022 venues

The world cup will be hosted in seven venues across the continent.

Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the final, whereas the Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground will host the two semifinals.

The Gabba in Brisbane, Kardinia Park in Geelong, Bellerin Oval in Hobart, as well as Perth Stadium, are the remaining venues.

T20 World Cup: All squads

Round 1 Group A

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

United Arab Emirates: C P Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma.

Round 1 Group B

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Scotland: Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks.

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.

Super 12 Group A

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani. Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Super 12 Group B

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi,

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed. Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

T20 World Cup telecast and live streaming

In India, Star Sports Network channels will telecast all the matches of the T20 World Cup in the subcontinent. Whereas, the live streaming of all the matches will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

T20 World Cup schedule

October 16

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

UAE vs Netherlands — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 17

West Indies vs Scotland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe vs Ireland — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18

Namibia vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs UAE — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 19

Scotland vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands — 9:30 AM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs UAE — 1:30 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 21

West Indies vs Ireland — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 8:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 8:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 12:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 9:30 AM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 1:30 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Group A Winner — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 5:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 9:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Knockout matches

November 9

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final

November 13

TBA VS TBA — 1:30 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne