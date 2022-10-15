Why are T20 World Cup captains not in favour of mankading?

'Mankading' is still the talk of the town even days after Indian Women's cricket team player Deepti Sharma dismissed England's Charlie Dean during a match. Ahead of the beginning of T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 16, a joint press conference was hosted on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia, with all 16 captains of the participating teams taking part in the same.

The event was hosted in two parts, with captains from 8 teams taking to the stage first. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Babar Azam of Pakistan took part in the second half of the presser.

During the presser, the captains were asked whether they would be comfortable if their bowlers run out the non-striker batsman. Those in support of the same had to raise their hands, however, none of the captains raised their hands in support towards 'mankading'.

Earlier, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler and his deputy Moeen Ali said that running out a non-striker for backing too is not 'their thing' and that they would rather call the player back if any of their teammates used it as a mode of dismissal.

What is mankading?

In cricket, mankading is a method of run out where a bowler dismisses a non-striker by hitting the bails before bowling when the latter is outside the crease. Custodians of the laws of cricket MCC have re-affirmed that a non-striker's run out while backing up is within the laws of the game.

While many have argued that mankading isn't in alignment with the 'spirit of cricket', others felt that it was a fair act since ICC had also made changes to their rules, and it would be a fair mode of dismissal.

