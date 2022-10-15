Rohit Sharma weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, says 'Mohammed Shami I haven't seen but..'

Mohammed Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India' T20 World Cup squad

Team India's preparations for the T20 World Cup have been hampered severely due to injuries to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Chahar, all of whom could have played a key role for the Men in Blue. Despite the setback, skipper Rohit Sharma remains upbeat and he feels that Mohammed Shami has all the required experience to step in for Bumrah.

On Friday, October 15, Shami was officially named as Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup. The former was originally named in India's four-man reserve list of players, but the injuries to Bumrah and Chahar have been Shami being trusted into the main roster, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named in the reserves.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the first match of the T20 World Cup qualifying round 1 match between Sri Lanka and Namibia, Rohit on Saturday hinted that Shami will play in the next warmup match against Australia in Brisbane.

"Mohammed Shami I haven't seen but whatever I have heard it is good. We have a practice session in Brisbane on Sunday and I am looking forward to seeing Shami," said the 35-year-old.

Talking about injured pacer Bumrah, the India skipper said that they need to look forward and by the time the Men in Blue play Pakistan they will be well prepared for the clash.

"You can't show disappointment in injuries, you need to look forward to what we can do. We have backed our other boys and we are backing them. Hope they deliver. We wanted to come here early and acclimatise to the situation. By the time we play Pakistan, we will be prepared. We don't believe in last-minute information, I don't want to believe in telling someone at the last minute that you are playing," the India skipper added.

The 'Hitman' further hinted that he already has decided the playing XI for India's first match in the T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan.

"I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already those players are informed. I don't believe in a last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well," Rohit added.

With inputs from ANI