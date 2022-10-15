'Looks like pre-wedding..': Memes galore as fans react to Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam's photoshoot

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam's photoshoot ahead of T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and all the 16 participating captains for the T20 World Cup 2022 assembled for a press conference on Saturday as ICC decided to hold a Captain's Day ahead of the first match of the showpiece event in Australia.

After the press conference, Rohit and Babar, along with all the captains took part in the official photoshoot for the T20 World Cup, and fans couldn't keep calm after seeing the photos.

The pictures of Rohit and Babar in particular drew plenty of reactions from fans, owing to the rivalry between India and Pakistan. While some fans compared the duo of Rohit and Babar to famous Bollywood film characters 'Karan and Arjun' portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, others posted hilarious memes and compared the photo shoot to that of a pre-wedding photoshoot.

READ| Aaron Finch surprises Babar Azam on his birthday, Pakistan skipper cuts cake during T20 World Cup presser

Check out how fans reacted to Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam's photoshoot:

@its_zaalima be like:



Mere Karan Arjun aa gaya https://t.co/OerVo1TRLo — SoN! || Ignore & Fly (@fanatic_devil16) October 15, 2022

Marriage shoots in 90s be like pic.twitter.com/4h9b2s8NCV — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) October 15, 2022

Why are they taking a pre wedding photoshoot? https://t.co/8mKsIobgY4 October 15, 2022

Williamson and Nabi look like they're having a couple photoshoot on their marriage https://t.co/r8gzaTAqH3 — Irteza (@Irtezafaruqi) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Rohit and Babar were quizzed about the India-Pakistan rivalry and the importance of the match, but both of them downplayed the 'hype' surrounding the match.

"We understand the importance of the game (India vs Pakistan). But there is no point in talking about it all the time and creating that pressure within yourself," said the 'Hitman'.

READ| T20 World Cup 2022: Captains quizzed about mankading in Rohit Sharma's absence, check their response

He further added, "Whenever we (India and Pakistan) players meet, when we met at the Asia Cup, we talk about our families, ask about what's happening in our homes. That's all. From the interactions that I have had with Babar's teammates, we talk about such stuff only."

India and Pakistan will face off in Melbourne on October 23, which will be the third meeting between the two sides in 2022, with both of them having won one match each during the Asia Cup.