Aaron Finch surprises Babar Azam on his birthday, Pakistan skipper cuts cake during T20 World Cup presser

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrates his 28th birthday today. During the presser ahead of T20 World Cup 2022, Aaron Finch decided to surprise Babar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Babar Azam celebrates his 28th birthday

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam turns 28 on October 15. The Lahore-born cricketer is currently in Australia with the rest of his teammates, as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of the first match of the round 1 qualifying, there was a joint press conference held by all the 16 captains of the participating teams. 

Towards the end of the presser, Babar was in for a surprise as Australia skipper Aaron Finch came up with a cake to celebrate the former's birthday. 

ICC had organised a Captains' Day media call, with all the captains being quizzed about various topics related to the showpiece event, Down Under, but towards the end of the presser, the atmosphere turned into a celebratory one, as Finch surprised Babar. 

ICC's Twitter handle shared pictures of Babar celebrating his 28th birthday with the remaining 15 captains, and he even cut the cake during the press conference, after which it was officially declared over. 

"Happy birthday @babarazam258. That cake looks good," tweeted ICC.

A video of the incident has also emerged on social media, and it's going viral as well, wherein Finch can be seen surprising Babar. 

Watch:

Pakistan will open their account at the T20 World Cup against India on October 23 in Melbourne, but before that, the Men in Green will play two warmup matches against England and Afghanistan. 

