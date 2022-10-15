Watch: Virat Kohli gives glorious reply to coach while training after being told 'your time is up'

Virat Kohli

Team India are leaving no stone unturned as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in Perth, with less than a week to go for the showpiece event, Down Under. The Men in Blue arrived in the continent early to acclimatise to the conditions there, and they have also played two unofficial warmup matches so far.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli will have the burden of carrying the Indian team, being one of the most senior players in the side, and he's putting in the hard yards to be able to do so.

Recently, a video of Kohli, batting alongside KL Rahul in the nets went viral, and now another video of the 33-year-old has emerged on social media, wherein his unparalleled dedication to the sport could be witnessed.

READ| IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup: Know all about pitch and weather update for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women in Asia Cup 2022

The viral clip shows the Delhi-born batsman practising in the nets when one of the members of the coaching staff told him 'Virat, your time is up.'

What bowled over the Indian cricket fans is the glorious reply of Kohli who simply wanted to continue batting until the next batsman (Deepak Hooda) made their way into the nets.

"Hooda ayega, toh mein chala jaunga (When Hooda comes, I will leave)," replied Kohli in the viral video.

Watch:

Another video of Kohli practicing at the WACA. What makes him so great is he just alters one of two aspects to improve his game. #Kohli #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/V45oWCpBiT — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) October 13, 2022

Earlier, Kohli was rested for both the warmup games against Western Australia, and while he did take to the field during the second match, he didn't bat as the management experimented with the young players.

READ| Man stabs friend to death after heated argument over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: Report

After a week-long preparatory camp in Perth, the Men in Blue will travel to Brisbane for their two official warmup games against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19).

Rohit Sharma's men subsequently begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.