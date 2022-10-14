Search icon
Man stabs friend to death after heated argument over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli: Report

The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Poyyur village, where a cricket fan murdered his friend for speaking ill of his favourite cricketers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Cricket is often compared to religion in India as fans are seen on a certain pedestal leading to multiple unwarranted problems. One such incident has sprouted out of this behavior as a man was stabbed by his friend over a discussion about their favorite cricket players. 

A shocking incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Poyyur village in Ariyalur district, where a cricket fan murdered his friend for speaking ill of his favorite cricketers. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, when the accused and the deceased went going out for a drink. A heated conversation between the two turned wild when one of them killed the other.

The accused became agitated when the deceased booed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and the two fought as a result. Because he couldn't bear to hear bad things about his favorite cricket players, the accused reportedly killed his friend by stabbing him to death while intoxicated. While waiting for more information, the police have launched an inquiry and are thoroughly investigating the situation.

When the two went out for a drink, the accused Dharmaraj murdered Vignesh, his friend. On occasion, banners and cutouts have caused fights between supporters of Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni. 

The police confirmed that Vignesh's corpse was discovered by locales who work in the SIDCO factory. The police have sent Vignesh's body for autopsy in a local government hospital, while a case has been registered against the accused. 

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad is currently in Australia training for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. India played two practice matches against Western Australia XI recently and while the Men in Blue won the first game, they lost the second encounter by 36 runs. India will now face Australia and New Zealand in their official warm-up fixture ahead of their campaign opener on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

