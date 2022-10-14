Search icon
IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup: Know all about pitch and weather update for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women in Asia Cup 2022

Check out all the details related to the pitch and weather for the upcoming final match between India Women vs Sri Lanka Women in Asia Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:41 PM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

The final of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, October 15. India Women will lock horns against Sri Lanka Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

India Women faced Thailand Women in their semi-final clash and defeated them comprehensively to enter the final whereas Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, finished in the league stages in the second position. They beat Pakistan in their semi-final clash, which was a nail-biting contest. The Lankan Women held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Check all the details about mitch and the weather for the upcoming women's Asia cup final match.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. New ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India women and Sri Lanka women predicted XI

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

