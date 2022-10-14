AUS vs ENG 3rd T20I: Rain saves Australia from clean sweep, England win series 2-0

Photo: ICC

The Australia vs England 3rd T20I was washed out on Friday bringing the three match series to a disappointing end. With the series finale not reaching any result, England win he series 2-0. Earlier in the day, England posted a total of 112 for the loss of 2 wickets in 12 overs after the match was shortened. Australia was at 30 for the loss of 3 wickets after 3.5 overs when the match was abandoned.

Jos Butler starred for England with the bat scoring an unbeaten 65 from 41 balls with seven fours and one six. England reached a respectable total after early setback when Alex Hales got out for a duck. Butler was supported by Dawid Malan who scored 23 of 19 balls and Ben Stokes who went not out for 17 of 10 balls. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins took a wicket each for Australia.

From 15 off 16 balls to 65* off 41 balls



In reply, Aaron Finch went back for a golden duck in a shaky start for Australia with Mitchel Starc following suit with a golden duck of his own. Glen Maxwell also went cheaply scoring 8 of 9 balls. Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis were on the crease when rain forced the match into abandonment. As England took home the series, Butler was awarded the Player of the Series award.