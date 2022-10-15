Search icon
Watch: Captains refuse to raise hands in support of 'mankading' during T20 World Cup press conference

Ahead of the beginning of T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying stage, a press conference was held with captains of all teams attending the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:36 AM IST

Captains in solidarity against 'mankading'

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday, October 16, with the qualifying round set to kick off the spectacle. Sri Lanka and Namibia will kickstart the proceedings at the 2022 T20 World Cup, as the two sides lock horns in the first-round match of Group A. 

Four teams will qualify from the first round to the Super 12 stage. Ahead of the showpiece event, a joint press conference was hosted with all 16 captains, addressing the media before the start of the tournament. 

And in the one-of-a-kind presser, there was an intriguing moment when one of the journalists asked the captains to raise their hands in support if they would be comfortable with their bowler running out the non-striker. 

'Mankading' as it was previously called, has been a huge talking point of late, after Indian Women's cricket team player Deepti Sharma dismissed England's Charlie Dean during a recent match between the two sides that divided the cricketing fraternity. 

However, it seems that all the captains were in solidarity that there should be no place for 'mankading' or running out the non-striker in the sport. 

Upon being questioned by one of the journalists to raise their hands if the captains would be 'comfortable' if their teammates ran out the non-striker batsman, all the captains in unity decided not to raise their hands, and nobody supported the much-maligned act. 

Watch: 

The mankading debate was in the spotlight once again during the third T20I between England and Australia, as Mitchell Starc warned Jos Buttler not to leave his crease early. 

