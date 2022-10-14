Search icon
England vs Australia 3rd T20I: Mitchell Starc warns Jos Buttler of 'Mankading', England skipper refutes claim

Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler to stay inside the crease at the non-striker’s end in an on-field exchange during the3rd T20I game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Mitchell Starc warns Jos Buttler

Running out batters at non-striker's end by bowlers in their delivery stride if a batter is backing up, has been long part of MCC laws and the dismissal no longer be considered unfair play under a new set of laws announced by them. 

Something on similar lines happened during the 3rd T20I between England-Australia. 

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc warned England captain Jos Buttler to stay inside the crease at the non-striker’s end in an on-field exchange during the third and final T20I between the two sides which is being played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 14.

England came into this encounter already having won the series thanks to their victories in the first two T20Is of the series. Australia won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl.

Television visuals showed Starc pointing out to the non-striker's end as he made his way back in his run-up in the 5th over of the match. Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler had an on-field chat with Australian media confirming that it was a warning from the Australian fast bowler to the England captain.

Buttler has twice been dismissed in this fashion in his career - once in 2014 in an ODI match by Sri Lanka’s Sachithra Senanayake and the other by India's Ravichandran Ashwin during an Indian Premier League game in 2019.

However, cricket fans on social media were quick to take notice and spotted Buttler being ahead of the crease in the ball before Starc's warning. A viral tweet also showed Buttler making a visible attempt at keeping his bat inside the crease after the incident.

The game between England and Australia has seen multiple rain interruptions and has been reduced to a 12-over game. After the hosts won the toss and choose to bowl first, England put up a score of 112 on the board with Buttler scoring a splendid unbeaten knock of 65 in just 41 balls. Due to the D&L method, Australia will have to chase 130 runs in 12 overs.

Stokes helped England get a quick-fire finish with a 10-ball 17. Alex Hales was earlier dismissed for a 2-ball duck while Dawid Malan played a solid knock of 23 in 19 balls.

