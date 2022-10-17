T20 World Cup 2022: Sikandar Raza masterclass as Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs

Sikandar Raza masterclass for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's star batsman Sikandar Raza shone the brightest once again as he bailed out his side, and played a crucial role in the African nation's win over Ireland. Zimbabwe outclassed the Irish side by 31 runs, to pick up their first win in Group B round 1 of T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie had won the toss and he chose to bowl, and his bowlers duly obliged to their captain's call as they reduced Craig Ervine's side to 37 for 3, after just six overs.

However, then came into the middle and bailed out his side, as he smashed five boundaries and as many sixes. A masterclass from the 36-year-old helped Zimbabwe to a fight-worthy total of 174/7, and in reply, Ireland could only muster up 143/9 in their respective 20 overs.

Fiery bowling spells from pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and an all-round performance by Sikandar Raza powered Zimbabwe in Hobart.

Zimbabwe put up a clinical performance to tame the Irish, a side with a dangerous batting lineup. First, it was Raza's 82 off 48 that powered Zimbabwe to 174/7, then Muzarbani (3/23) was the lead act in his side's success with the ball, restricting Ireland to 143/9 in 20 overs.

Curtis Campher's 27-run knock was the highest that any Irish batsman could muster up. Apart from him, Gareth Delany (24 off 20) and George Dockrell (24 off 20) were the pick of the lot for Balbirnie's side.

Meanwhile, Richard Ngarava and Tendai Chatara both chipped in with two wickets apart from Mazarabani's fiery spell.

With this win, Zimbabwe rose to second place in group B of round 1, alongside Scotland, who defeated West Indies earlier in the day.