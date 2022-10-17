Explained: What does West Indies shock defeat to Scotland could mean for Rohit Sharma-led side in T20 World Cup

Indian Cricket Team (File Photo)

The 2022 T20 World Cup has certainly begun with a bang, as two-time champions West Indies were defeated by associate member Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday (October 17) in the first round of the tournament.

The Nicolas Pooran-led team's performance has jeopardized their prospects of qualifying for the Super 12, and they must win both of their remaining matches against Ireland and Zimbabwe to proceed to the competition's second round.

The outcome could have a significant impact on India's intentions for the flagship event, as the winners of Group B would join Group 2. (India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2). Many people anticipated that the West Indies would be that team, but today's result suggests that Scotland will take that slot. Even Zimbabwe and Ireland will be optimistic about topping the group and advancing to the last 12 as B1.

In other developments, Sri Lanka's defeat to Namibia may force them to enter the group. The Dasun Shanuka-led side were heavy favourites to finish A1 and join Group 1. (Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, A1, B2). However, the Asian Champions face a difficult battle in qualifying, and even if they win both of their matches, they may only secure a B2 berth, putting them in India's group.

It is worth noting that India was defeated by Sri Lanka in the 2022 Asia Cup last month. On October 27, India will meet the A2 team at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their second encounter.

As a result, India's group could become the tournament's 'Group of Death.'

READ| 'This was always..': Rohit Sharma explains reason behind giving Shami the final over versus Australia