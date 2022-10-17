'Some things never change': Pakistan brutally trolled over fielding in T20 WC warmup clash against England

Pakistan players trolled for fielding

Pakistan were on the end of a crushing six-wicket loss against England in their T20 World Cup 2022 warmup clash on Monday. The Three Lions won the contest with 26 balls left, after the match had to be reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain.

Apart from the defeat though, Babar Azam's side were really disappointing in terms of their fielding, with multiple catches being dropped and various misfields as well.

Fair to say that it wasn't a good day in the office for the Green Army, but they were brutally trolled on social media after their loss to England.

While some fans called out Pakistan for their previous not-so-good displays in terms of fielding, others shared hilarious memes, as usual.

Check how fans reacted:

Some things never changes.



Pakistan fielding is one of them. pic.twitter.com/xyQlkbxd69 October 17, 2022

The fact that someone is getting paid to better Pakistan's fielding is probably the biggest con job ever. #T20WorldCup2022 — Waqas Ahmed (@ahmedwaqas992) October 17, 2022

