'Some things never change': Pakistan brutally trolled over fielding in T20 WC warmup clash against England

Pakistan were beaten by England by six in their T20 World Cup warmup match, however, the fielding from Babar Azam's side was not up to the mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Pakistan players trolled for fielding

Pakistan were on the end of a crushing six-wicket loss against England in their T20 World Cup 2022 warmup clash on Monday. The Three Lions won the contest with 26 balls left, after the match had to be reduced to 19 overs per side due to rain.  

Apart from the defeat though, Babar Azam's side were really disappointing in terms of their fielding, with multiple catches being dropped and various misfields as well. 

Fair to say that it wasn't a good day in the office for the Green Army, but they were brutally trolled on social media after their loss to England. 

While some fans called out Pakistan for their previous not-so-good displays in terms of fielding, others shared hilarious memes, as usual. 

Check how fans reacted:

More to follow... 

Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
