Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

After paying a fine, Nicki Minaj was allowed to leave. The concert, which was supposed to happen on Saturday evening, was then cancelled.

Nicki Minaj's concert at Manchester's Co-op Live venue has been cancelled after she was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. As per reports, she was suspected of trying to take soft drugs out of the country.

After paying a fine, she was allowed to leave. The concert, which was supposed to happen on Saturday evening, was then cancelled. The Organisers of the event said, "Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday 25 May has been postponed."

"Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced as soon as possible. Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused

Fans were informed of the postponement just after 9:30 PM BST, which was around the time Nicki Minaj was supposed to perform and over two hours after the doors had opened. Co-op Live Arena's statement left fans disappointed and eager for updates on the rescheduled date. The announcement was met with some boos from the crowd before everyone left the arena.

Nicki Minaj was reportedly heavily fined after being briefly taken into custody by Amsterdam authorities on suspicion of carrying drugs. As per reports, Nicki Minaj was heavily fined after being briefly detained by Amsterdam authorities on suspicion of carrying drugs.

“We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs,” said the Dutch authorities.

The American rapper and songwriter was reportedly fined heavily before her show was officially cancelled. During a pre-concert livestream, police approached Nicki Minaj, asking her to stop the show and cooperate with the investigation. “After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” authorities confirmed on X.

