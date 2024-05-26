Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttar Pradesh road accident: 11 people dead, 10 injured after truck turns turtle on bus in Shahjahanpur

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

US envoy Garcetti, ISRO Chairman Somanath discuss space collaboration

Rajkot fire tragedy: One person is still missing, informs Gujarat Home Minister

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

US envoy Garcetti, ISRO Chairman Somanath discuss space collaboration

Meet Indian, who studied in Dubai, now runs Rs 15000 crore company, his business is…

8 health benefits of eating cashews

8 tasty foods that fight against bad cholesterol

Indian captains to play most IPL finals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

Badshah ends decade-long feud with Honey Singh: 'I want to call it quits and...'

Adhyayan Suman reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing Heeramandi 2, says second season will focus on...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

After paying a fine, Nicki Minaj was allowed to leave. The concert, which was supposed to happen on Saturday evening, was then cancelled.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:51 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled
Nicki Minaj
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nicki Minaj's concert at Manchester's Co-op Live venue has been cancelled after she was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. As per reports, she was suspected of trying to take soft drugs out of the country.

After paying a fine, she was allowed to leave. The concert, which was supposed to happen on Saturday evening, was then cancelled. The Organisers of the event said, "Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday 25 May has been postponed."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

"Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced as soon as possible. Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused

Fans were informed of the postponement just after 9:30 PM BST, which was around the time Nicki Minaj was supposed to perform and over two hours after the doors had opened. Co-op Live Arena's statement left fans disappointed and eager for updates on the rescheduled date. The announcement was met with some boos from the crowd before everyone left the arena.

Nicki Minaj was reportedly heavily fined after being briefly taken into custody by Amsterdam authorities on suspicion of carrying drugs. As per reports, Nicki Minaj was heavily fined after being briefly detained by Amsterdam authorities on suspicion of carrying drugs.

“We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs,” said the Dutch authorities. 
The American rapper and songwriter was reportedly fined heavily before her show was officially cancelled. During a pre-concert livestream, police approached Nicki Minaj, asking her to stop the show and cooperate with the investigation. “After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey,” authorities confirmed on X.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,90,000

IIT-JEE topper joins IIT Delhi with AIR 1, leaves it after few months without graduation due to...

Music director Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice to makers of Manjummel Boys for this reason: 'If they fail to...'

Meet actress, who faced rejection due to her voice, quit films after flop debut; later led Rs 120-crore action franchise

Samsung likely to hold massive launch event in Paris: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement