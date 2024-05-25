India, US discuss opportunities to strengthen space cooperation

US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Space Policy Vipin Narang and India's Joint Secretary for International Cooperation, Vishwesh Negi, met for the second annual US-India Advanced Domains Defense Dialogue (AD3) at Pentagon in Washington, DC on Thursday.

During the dialogue, Narang and Negi discussed opportunities to strengthen space cooperation and identified potential areas for collaboration with US industry, according to the statement released by the US Department of Defence Spokesperson Cmdr Jessica Anderson provided the following statement:

In a press release, Anderson stated, "The dialogue executes a commitment by the U.S. Secretary of Defense and Indian Minister of Defense during the 2022 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to deepen collaboration on evolving and emerging defense domains, including space."

"During this year's Dialogue, Dr Narang and Mr. Negi discussed opportunities to strengthen space cooperation and identified potential areas for collaboration with U.S. industry," he added.

Vipin Narang and Vishwesh Negi agreed to advance AD3 through regular working group discussions. The visiting Indian government delegation also engaged with the US Space Command, the Joint Commercial Operations Cell, and artificial intelligence experts from across the US Department of Defense.

Earlier in April, the Indo-US joint working group, operating under the Defence Tech and Trade Initiative (DTTI), convened for a two-day meeting in New Delhi to bolster defence collaboration between the two nations, the Indian Air Force said. The meeting was held on April 29-30.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on leveraging the respective strengths of both partner nations to enhance defence cooperation and co-production.

During the intensive sessions, key officials, including Brig Gen Joel W Safranek and Air Vice Marshal George Thomas, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans), delved into strategic plans aimed at deepening bilateral defence ties.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Indian Air Force said, "On 29 and 30 Apr 24, the Indo-US joint working group under the Defence Tech & Trade Initiative between #USA & #India held a two-day meet at New Delhi where Brig Gen Joel W Safranek, Director, #AFSAC met Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit #DCAS@IAF_MCC."

"The co-chairs of the group, Brig Gen Joel W Safranek, Director and Air Vice Marshal George Thomas, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) discussed innovative plans to leverage the strengths of both partner nations to enhance defence collaboration and co-production. DTTI is a mechanism developed in 2012 to deepen bilateral defence cooperation focused on overcoming challenges by partnership and cooperative research," it added.

