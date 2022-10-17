T20 World Cup 2022: Ahead of IND vs PAK, Shami mentors Shaheen; Gavaskar gifts cap to Babar

Credits: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

Just days ahead of high-octane India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2022, the excitement is starting to build. Players from both sides have played down the 'hype' ahead of the opening match for both teams, but the occasion remains one to be cherished.

Gone are the days when there was tension all over, whenever the phrase India and Pakistan were put together in one sentence. More recently, matches between both sides have been friendly and the bond looks a lot more stronger than it was in the past.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday shared a couple of videos which completely highlighted how things have evolved in the modern days. Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was seen providing tips and tricks to Shaheen Afridi, whereas in a separate video, Sunil Gavaskar was also seen advising Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

In the video featuring Shami and Shaheen, the Pakistani pacer credited the Indian bowler for his ability to bowl with an upright seam.

"Jab se maine bowling start kari hai tabse mai aap ko follow kar raha hu, aap ki na wrist position aur seam ka jawab nahi hai (I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fa of your wrist position and upright seam," said Shaheen.

In response, Shami said, "Agar release point acha ho jayega na seam bhi theek ho jayega (if the release point is on point, then the seam will be automatically good)."

Shami bowled a brilliant 20th over, in which he picked up three wickets, to fashion India's six-run victory over ICC T20 World Cup hosts Australia in their warm-up match here. Pakistan lost its warm-up game to England by six wickets.

Shami, who was not part of the original squad, was drafted into the team after an injury ruled Jasprit Bumrah out of the tournament.

Both Shami and Afridi were training together in the nets.

In a separate video, Gavaskar attended a private party wherein he met Babar and gifted the Pakistani skipper an autographed cap.

Gavaskar was heard telling Babar, "Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi (If the shot selection is good then there is no problem). Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nehi (shot selection should according to the situation)."

India and Pakistan have already faced off twice in the Asia Cup 2022, with both sides winning one match each, and thus the T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne on October 23 is sure to provide fireworks.

