IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan players spotted watching each other's warmup games

India, Pakistan players attend each other's warmup games

Team India and Pakistan will add the latest chapter to their rivalry on Sunday when the two teams lock horns in their opening group B match in T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne. Ahead of the high-octane clash on October 23, both sides were in action on Monday, as India faced off against Australia while Pakistan played England in their respective warmup matches.

While India's match against Australia began at 09:30 AM IST, on the other hand, Pakistan's match began at 01:30 PM IST.

Unsurprisingly, both sets of players are already making their strategies as Team India and Pakistani players were spotted attending each other's warmup games.

While Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were seen having a conversation during India's clash with Australia, cameras also spotted other Pak players seated in the stands.

Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi watching the warm up match between India and Australia pic.twitter.com/J2dWgH8RSW — KH SAKIB (@Crickettalkss) October 17, 2022

Pakistan & Indian players at the same ground, gives different vibes. Pakistan cricket team have arrived in Gabba for their warm up game against England which will kick off from 1 PM (PST). At the moment they are enjoying India vs Australia match. #T20WorldCup #INDvsAUS #PakvEng pic.twitter.com/fgUWtSC10s — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 17, 2022

They all arrived at the venue beforehand, while the Indian players stayed back to watch their adversaries in action.

Following their own six-run win, the Men in Blue decided to stay back in Gabba to catch their arch-rivals in action, who suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of England.

Rohit Sharma and his men were seen seated in the stands with Ravichandran Ashwin being the only player to watch the entire match.

Team india watching Pakistan vs England warmup match in the stadium pic.twitter.com/YuTX7Dp8Fc — Maryam (@maryam____56) October 17, 2022

Both teams will return to action on Wednesday when Babar's side will hope to bounce back against Afghanistan, while India will look to keep their winning momentum going against New Zealand.

Notably, India and Pakistan have already squared off twice in the year 2022, having won one game each during the Asia Cup 2022.