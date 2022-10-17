Search icon
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan players spotted watching each other's warmup games

While Pakistani players were seen attending India vs Australia warmup match, Indian players also stayed back to watch their adversaries in action.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Team India and Pakistan will add the latest chapter to their rivalry on Sunday when the two teams lock horns in their opening group B match in T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne. Ahead of the high-octane clash on October 23, both sides were in action on Monday, as India faced off against Australia while Pakistan played England in their respective warmup matches. 

While India's match against Australia began at 09:30 AM IST, on the other hand, Pakistan's match began at 01:30 PM IST. 

Unsurprisingly, both sets of players are already making their strategies as Team India and Pakistani players were spotted attending each other's warmup games. 

While Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were seen having a conversation during India's clash with Australia, cameras also spotted other Pak players seated in the stands.

They all arrived at the venue beforehand, while the Indian players stayed back to watch their adversaries in action. 

Following their own six-run win, the Men in Blue decided to stay back in Gabba to catch their arch-rivals in action, who suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of England. 

Rohit Sharma and his men were seen seated in the stands with Ravichandran Ashwin being the only player to watch the entire match. 

Both teams will return to action on Wednesday when Babar's side will hope to bounce back against Afghanistan, while India will look to keep their winning momentum going against New Zealand. 

Notably, India and Pakistan have already squared off twice in the year 2022, having won one game each during the Asia Cup 2022. 

