ICC T20 World Cup: Will rain play spoilsport in the match between India-South Africa? Check out latest Weather update

India vs South Africa

India and South Africa will lock horns on Sunday in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash in Group 2. With both teams looking to edge closer to sealing their spot in the semi-finals, all eyes would be on the weather forecast in Perth with rain playing spoilsport in many matches during the T20 World Cup this year.

The Proteas started their campaign by sharing points with Zimbabwe as their chase in the match was brought to a halt by rain. Rilee Rossouw and Anrich Nortje would then steal the spotlight against Zimbabwe, with the southpaw scoring a wonderful hundred and the pacer picking up four wickets to seal a 104-run win.

India, on the other hand, has a 100% record in the tournament at the moment. Rohit Sharma and his men started the campaign with a thrilling win over arch-rivals Pakistan and then followed it up with a dominant performance against the Netherlands.

IND vs SA: Perth Weather Forecast

IND vs SA: Perth Weather Forecast: Rain has so far caused a handful of World Cup games to be called off. The venue of the India vs. South Africa game is Optus Stadium in Perth. The skies have been covered by rain for the past few days. The weather will be overcast and gloomy.

The India vs. South Africa game will start at 4.30 pm IST, or at 7 pm local time on Sunday, October 30. With a temperature of roughly 15, the game will be played in chilly and cold weather. Perth features one of the quickest pitches in the world and provides the pacers with reliable support. For the Men in Blue, South Africa might be a challenging opponent because of their pace arsenal.

IND vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi