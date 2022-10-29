NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: NZ thumps SL to extend Group 1 lead, Boult takes 4-fer

Cricket
SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Check latest updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Group A clash, Sydney weather report.
After losing top three batters inside the powerplay overs. New Zealand batting pair of Daryl mitchell and Glenn Phillips stitched a partnership of 84 runs with Glenn Phillips reaching hbis half century.
There were couple of easy catches dropped and poor fielding that helped New Zealand come back into the game and as wwe type, New Zealand have scored 127 runs at the end of 16.4 overs with 4 wickets lost.
But Glenn phillips came to his own and started hitting big sixes towards the end of the innings to take New Zealand score to a respectable total of 167.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and has opted to bat first.
New Zealand's readiness for the T20 World Cup was in no doubt when they roared to victory by 89 runs over hosts and defending champions Australia in the opening match of the second round. Sri Lanka overcame the shock of being beaten by Namibia in their first match to nail down a place in the second round.
But the New Zealanders' momentum was halted when their match against Afghanistan was washed out. The Lankans, meanwhile, have gone backwards. They lost by seven wickets to the Aussies and have had six players removed from the equation in less than two weeks because of injuries.
When: Saturday, October 29, 7pm Local Time (1.30pm IST)
Where: Sydney Cricket Ground
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka playing XI
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Weather Foreacst
The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 35% humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.
An outstanding knock by Phillips has propelled the Blackcaps to such a fine score. They were in trouble at 15/3, but Phillips and Mitchell had a match saving partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell departed in the 15th over, but Phillips kept motoring along he notched up a superb century. He was dropped twice, and he made sure to make the opposition pay for their mistakes. Barring those dropped chances, SL were pretty sloppy in the field as they missed out on a few run-out opportunities as well.
19.4 Kumara to Glenn Phillips, out Caught by Shanaka!! Phillips departs after playing a wonderful knock! A length ball on off and Phillips swings hard at it. Doesn't get the timing right though, as the ball balloons towards cover. The fielder settles underneath it by moving across and manages to take it finally. Few of the Sri Lankan fielders walk up to Phillips and congratulate him. He has done more than a handy job though. Glenn Phillips c Shanaka b Kumara 104(64) [4s-10 6s-4]
Overs - 19.4 Runs - 162/6
18.5 M Theekshana to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, 100 for Glenn Phillips! And he roars in delight as soon as he connects this one. A short ball by M Theekshana and Glenn Phillips rocks back to heave this towards the deep square leg boundary. His first century in T20 World Cup and he'll be over the moon
Overs - 18.5 Runs - 152/5
Glenn Phillips - 102 (61)
14.3 Hasaranga to Mitchell, out Bowled!! Hasaranga breaks the partnership! Pitches this googly on a fuller length, and Mitchell makes room to swing across the line. Beaten due to the wrong 'un and the leg-stump goes for a walk. Hasaranga is delighted as he punches the air to celebrate his first wicket. Mitchell b Hasaranga 22(24)
Hasaranga to Mitchell, THATS OUT!! Bowled!!
Overs - 14.3 Run - 99/4
13.1 Karunaratne to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, that was absolutely smashed! A slower back of a length delivery outside off, Glenn Phillips makes room and bludgeons it through cover as the ball rockets away to the boundary in a jiffy. Too much power behind that blow.
Overs - 13.1 Runs - 80/3
9.4 Karunaratne to Glenn Phillips, SIX, cracking shot, the short boundary and Phillips sends the ball sailing over into the crowd - back of a length and angling into the hips, Phillips gets inside the line, uses the pace onm the ball and helps it on its way, high and over long leg for a maximum.
Overs - 9.4 Runs - 54/3
Glen Phillips - 30 (27) Daryl Mitchell - 11 (14)
7.6 Kumara to Mitchell, 1 run, change of pace from Kumara, slower ball outside off - Mitchell was early into the drive and skews it off the inner half of the bat to long-on, expensive start from Kumara - 12 came off the over.
Overs - 8 Runs - 42/3
Glenn Phillips - 21 (20) Daryl Mitchell - 9 (12)
6.5 Hasaranga to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, chance and Pathum has dropped a sitter, loopy delivery outside off - Phillips was making room, looking to inside out over cover, hit it a lot straighter and down Pathum's throat at long-off, hit him high on the plam and popped out. Oh dear! That was so easy and no wonder Hasaranga looks gutted. Pathum's livid with himself, banged the turf in frustration, but the chance has long gone
Overs - 6.5 Runs - 30/3
5.2 Rajitha to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, lovely, NZ need a counter-punch and Phillips is capable of doing it - short of a good length and well wide of off, Phillips rides the bounce and flays it backward of square on the off-side, past point and into the ropes
Overs - 5.2 Runs - 24/1
3.6 Rajitha to Williamson, out Caught by Kusal Mendis!! Edged and caught! This is a disaster for New Zealand - On a good length and shaping away from off, KW saw the width and went with hard hands on the drive - the ball climbed onto him, caught the outside edge and Kusal Mendis did the rest. The top-order has been blown away and New Zealand find themselves in a heap of trouble. KW could have anchored this boat, but he's gone now. Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Rajitha 8(13) [4s-1]
New Zealand looking in trouble now with top three gone inside the first four overs.
Overs - 4 Runs - 15/3
Daryl Mitchell comes to the bat
2.2 Dhananjaya to Conway, out Bowled!! New Zealand have lost both openers now - lovely delivery, came from round the wicket, slowed down the pace, drifted back into the left-hander before holding its line, Conway took a step down the pitch, backed away and was then looking to go inside out over cover with the drive, perhaps tried to go too square - the ball drifted past the bat and crashed intop the top of off-stump. Conway b Dhananjaya 1(4)
Overs -2.2 Runs - 7/2
Glenn Phillips comes into bat at number 4.
0.4 M Theekshana to Finn Allen, out Bowled!! Cleaned up! I said Finn Allen hasn't been exposed to quality spin, he's exposed now and he loses his off-stump to Theekshana. Its the inswinger which does the job - nips back in from a length outside off, Allen was backing away on the cut and missed, crashed into the top of off and Theekshana is on the celebratory run. Just the start Sri Lanka wanted after losing the toss. Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1(3)
M Theekshana to Finn Allen, THATS OUT!! Bowled!!
Overs- 0.4 Runs -2/1
Finn Allen Out after scoring 1 run
Skipper Kane Williamson comes to the crease.
Speaking during the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us - Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha".
The SCG has been a batting paradise so far and it has been tough for the fast bowlers who haven't had much assistance from the wicket. The spinners do get a bit of a turn if they can flight the deliveries and the skipper winning the toss will be looking to bat first.