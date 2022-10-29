NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: NZ thumps SL to extend Group 1 lead, Boult takes 4-fer

SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Check latest updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Group A clash, Sydney weather report.

After losing top three batters inside the powerplay overs. New Zealand batting pair of Daryl mitchell and Glenn Phillips stitched a partnership of 84 runs with Glenn Phillips reaching hbis half century.

There were couple of easy catches dropped and poor fielding that helped New Zealand come back into the game and as wwe type, New Zealand have scored 127 runs at the end of 16.4 overs with 4 wickets lost.

But Glenn phillips came to his own and started hitting big sixes towards the end of the innings to take New Zealand score to a respectable total of 167.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and has opted to bat first.

New Zealand's readiness for the T20 World Cup was in no doubt when they roared to victory by 89 runs over hosts and defending champions Australia in the opening match of the second round. Sri Lanka overcame the shock of being beaten by Namibia in their first match to nail down a place in the second round.

READ: NZ vs SL T20 World Cup, Match 27: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

But the New Zealanders' momentum was halted when their match against Afghanistan was washed out. The Lankans, meanwhile, have gone backwards. They lost by seven wickets to the Aussies and have had six players removed from the equation in less than two weeks because of injuries.

When: Saturday, October 29, 7pm Local Time (1.30pm IST)

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka playing XI

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

READ: Wasim Jaffer predicts top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Weather Foreacst

The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 35% humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.