NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: NZ thumps SL to extend Group 1 lead, Boult takes 4-fer

Sri Lankan cricketer Pathirana lauds MS Dhoni's mentorship and fitness at 42

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

Isha Foundation and Indian Army to offer Classical Hatha Yoga training to 10,000 soldiers

Viral video: KTM rider's escape attempt from cops ends in shocking pillion passenger fall, watch

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Sri Lankan cricketer Pathirana lauds MS Dhoni's mentorship and fitness at 42

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

Bowlers with most maiden overs in ODI cricket history

Highest 1st Tuesday collection by Bollywood films, here's where Gadar 2 stands

Fastest Indian films to earn 100 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

'Best dad’ Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with kids Ibrahim, Sara, Jehangir, Taimur at birthday bash

Cricket

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: NZ thumps SL to extend Group 1 lead, Boult takes 4-fer

SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Check latest updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Group A clash, Sydney weather report.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:59 PM IST

After losing top three batters inside the powerplay overs. New Zealand batting pair of Daryl mitchell and Glenn Phillips stitched a partnership of 84 runs with Glenn Phillips reaching hbis half century. 

There were couple of easy catches dropped and poor fielding that helped New Zealand come back into the game and as wwe type, New Zealand have scored 127 runs at the end of 16.4 overs with 4 wickets lost.

But Glenn phillips came to his own and started hitting big sixes towards the end of the innings to take New Zealand score to a respectable total of 167.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and has opted to bat first.

New Zealand's readiness for the T20 World Cup was in no doubt when they roared to victory by 89 runs over hosts and defending champions Australia in the opening match of the second round. Sri Lanka overcame the shock of being beaten by Namibia in their first match to nail down a place in the second round.

READ: NZ vs SL T20 World Cup, Match 27: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

But the New Zealanders' momentum was halted when their match against Afghanistan was washed out. The Lankans, meanwhile, have gone backwards. They lost by seven wickets to the Aussies and have had six players removed from the equation in less than two weeks because of injuries.

When: Saturday, October 29, 7pm Local Time (1.30pm IST)

Where: Sydney Cricket Ground

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka playing XI

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

READ: Wasim Jaffer predicts top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Weather Foreacst

The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 35% humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Oct 2022, 04:40 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Ish Sodhi to Kumara, out Stumped!! Gone! Sodhi adds a second wicket as this becomes the first time NZ have bowled out opponents in back-to-back games in a T20I World Cup. Tossed up googly, Kumara stepped out for a big heave but failed to even get close. Easiest of stumpings for Conway. Kumara st Conway b Ish Sodhi 4(5) [4s-1]

    SL 102/10 (19.2)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 04:22 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Over Summary (11-15)
    * Hasarange gets going with a handy boundary
    * He then slaps Sodhi straight to cover
    * Shanaka put down by Santner off his own bowling on 14
    * A second wicket for Santner as Theeshana edges to slip for 0

    SL 90/8 (16)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 04:19 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Ish Sodhi to Hasaranga, out Caught by Williamson!! There's another! Catching practice for Williamson at covers. Slow outside off, giving the batter no pace and Hasaranga looked to cut it through extra cover. Picks out the KIwi skipper who didn't have to move an inch. Shanaka will need some support if he is to even get close now! Hasaranga c Williamson b Ish Sodhi 4(6) [4s-1]

    SL 64/7 (12)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 04:03 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Over Summary (6-10)
    * Sri Lanka reach 25 for 4 at the end of the batting PP
    * Santner gets rid of Karunaratne for 3
    * Shanaka gets going with a streaky boundary
    * Rajapaksa targets Ish Sodhi, deposits him over deep mid-wicket
    * However, he holes out to mid-off to leave Sri Lanka reeling at 58 for 6

    SL 58/6 (10)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:57 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Santner to Karunaratne, out Caught by Boult!! First ball of spin gets NZ another wicket! Needless from Karunaratne in the circumstances. Flatter delivery, dragged onto leg as the batter shuffled away. Looked to pull it over the ropes but picks out Boult at deep mid-wicket. SL need a real miracle now to save this. Karunaratne c Boult b Santner 3(8)

    SL 30/5 (7)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:53 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Over Summary (1-5)
    * Tim Southee gets rid of Pathum Nissanka for a duck
    * Boult strikes as well, sending back Kusal Mendis for 4
    * Two in the over for Boult as he castles Dhananjaya de Silva
    * Boult has a third as Asalanka slices one to backward point
    * Guptill misses a run-out chance to send back Karunaratne

    SL 24/4 (6)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:37 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Ferguson to Karunaratne, no run, yorker length ball on middle and leg, Karunaratne squeezes this to mid-on from within the crease

    SL 20/4 (5)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:33 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Boult to Dhananjaya, out Bowled!! "NZ were 15/3 - SL are 5/3," quips Simon Doull on air. Dhananjaya departs without troubling the scorers as he tries to play the cut shot, but it was too close to his body. Gets cramped for room and ends up chopping it back on to the stumps. Dhananjaya b Boult 0(3)

    SL 5/3 (2)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:32 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Boult to Kusal Mendis, out Caught by Conway!! Edged and taken! The two NZ openers departed early, and the Sri Lankan openers join the party as well. Kusal Mendis c Conway b Boult 4(3) [4s-1]

    SL 4/2 (1.3)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:31 PM

    NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    Fuller outside the off-stump and Nissanka pushes the ball through the off-side but finds the point fielder. Southee to Nissanka, OUT! That’s plumb in front! Full and straight and Nissanka attempts to swipe the ball across the line but Southee skids through to hit the pad.

    Pathum Nissanka lbw b Southee 0 (5)

    SL 0/1 (1)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:17 PM

    An outstanding knock by Phillips has propelled the Blackcaps to such a fine score. They were in trouble at 15/3, but Phillips and Mitchell had a match saving partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell departed in the 15th over, but Phillips kept motoring along he notched up a superb century. He was dropped twice, and he made sure to make the opposition pay for their mistakes. Barring those dropped chances, SL were pretty sloppy in the field as they missed out on a few run-out opportunities as well.

     

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:14 PM

    19.6 Kumara to Southee, FOUR, NZ finish with a competitive total of 167/7! They need to thank one man - Phillips for that. This was a low full toss by Kumara and Southee swung it away to the deep mid-wicket boundary to draw curtains to the innings in style

     

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM

    19.4 Kumara to Glenn Phillips, out Caught by Shanaka!! Phillips departs after playing a wonderful knock! A length ball on off and Phillips swings hard at it. Doesn't get the timing right though, as the ball balloons towards cover. The fielder settles underneath it by moving across and manages to take it finally. Few of the Sri Lankan fielders walk up to Phillips and congratulate him. He has done more than a handy job though. Glenn Phillips c Shanaka b Kumara 104(64) [4s-10 6s-4]

    Overs - 19.4  Runs - 162/6

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:08 PM

    19.2 Kumara to Santner, SIX, that's a breathtaking shot by Santner! Transfers his weight on to the back foot and carves this short ball over deep backward point for a fantastic six

  • 29 Oct 2022, 03:06 PM

    18.5  M Theekshana to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, 100 for Glenn Phillips! And he roars in delight as soon as he connects this one. A short ball by M Theekshana and Glenn Phillips rocks back to heave this towards the deep square leg boundary. His first century in T20 World Cup and he'll be over the moon

    Overs - 18.5  Runs - 152/5

    Glenn Phillips - 102 (61)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:59 PM

    18.1 M Theekshana to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, what a superb innings this has been by Glenn Phillips! Rocks back in the crease and slams this floated delivery right past the bowler and the fielder sprinting across from long-on can do nothing much either

    Overs - 18.1  Runs - 144/5

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:58 PM

    17.1 Rajitha to Neesham, out Caught by Shanaka!! A slower one by Rajitha outside off and Neesham has slapped it straight to the fielder stationed at cover. Rajitha's having a good day, Neesham c Shanaka b Rajitha 5(8)

    Overs - 17.1  Runs - 129/5

    Glenn Phillips - 86 (52)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:57 PM

    16.4 M Theekshana to Glenn Phillips, SIX, back-to-back sixes! Goes short again, commits the same mistake again, and Glenn Phillips launches this over the fence again. Gets into position quickly and blasts it over long-on for half-a-dozen more

    Overs - 16.4  Runs - 127/4

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:52 PM

    16.3 M Theekshana to Glenn Phillips, SIX, no stopping Glenn Phillips! A short ball by M Theekshana and Glenn Phillips rocks back in the crease to loft this over wide long-off as he gets an 81 metre maximum. Those dropped catches have hurt Sri Lanka more than anything else

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:45 PM

    15.4 Kumara to Glenn Phillips, SIX, 111 - Nelson up! A slower one by Kumara, right into the slot and Glenn Phillips picks the bones out of it, smokes it over long-on for an 89-metre six

    Overs - 15.4  Runs - 111/4

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:41 PM

    14.3 Hasaranga to Mitchell, out Bowled!! Hasaranga breaks the partnership! Pitches this googly on a fuller length, and Mitchell makes room to swing across the line. Beaten due to the wrong 'un and the leg-stump goes for a walk. Hasaranga is delighted as he punches the air to celebrate his first wicket. Mitchell b Hasaranga 22(24)
    Hasaranga to Mitchell, THATS OUT!! Bowled!!

    Overs - 14.3  Run - 99/4

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:40 PM

    13.5 Karunaratne to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, sublime timing! 17 runs from that over. A full and wide ball outside off, Glenn Phillips opens the bat face and slices it through square third man.

    Overs - 13.5  Runs - 93/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:38 PM

    13.3 Karunaratne to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, fifty for Glenn Phillips! A slower delivery by Karunaratne and Glenn Phillips goes down on his knee and slogs this to bisect deep mid-wicket and long-on. Raises his bat to acknowledge.

    Overs - 13.3  Runs - 86/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:35 PM

    13.1 Karunaratne to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, that was absolutely smashed! A slower back of a length delivery outside off, Glenn Phillips makes room and bludgeons it through cover as the ball rockets away to the boundary in a jiffy. Too much power behind that blow.

    Overs - 13.1  Runs - 80/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:34 PM

    12.6 Hasaranga to Mitchell, 2 runs, flighted delivery on off, punched in front of square on the off-side and another fumble allows the second run

    Overs - 13  Runs - 76/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:30 PM

    Wanindu Hasaranga [2.0-0-8-0] is back into the attack

    12.1 Hasaranga to Mitchell, 1 run, Mitchell comes down the pitch, doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and works it towards mid-wicket for a run

    Overs - 12.1  Runs - 71/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:27 PM

    11.1 Karunaratne to Mitchell, 2 runs, slower ball outside off, Mitchell picks the length and clubs it back over the bowler's head, another fumble at long-off and they're back for the second, brings up the 50-run stand

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:26 PM

    10.6 Dhananjaya to Glenn Phillips, 2 runs, tossed up just outside off, punched into the gap past cover and they come haring back for the second, 9 from the over

    Overs - 11  Runs - 63/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:25 PM

    Dhananjaya de Silva [1.0-0-5-1] is back into the attack

    10.1 Dhananjaya to Mitchell, 1 run, flighted delivery on the leg-stump line, nudged wide of mid-wicket for a single

    Overs - 10.1  Runs - 55/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:21 PM

    Over summary 6-10

    End of the Powerplay, SL - 25/3

    Nissanka puts down Phillips at long-off

    Kumara concedes 12 runs in his first over

    Steady partnership building for the 4th wicket

    50 up for NZ in the 10th over

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:15 PM

    9.4 Karunaratne to Glenn Phillips, SIX, cracking shot, the short boundary and Phillips sends the ball sailing over into the crowd - back of a length and angling into the hips, Phillips gets inside the line, uses the pace onm the ball and helps it on its way, high and over long leg for a maximum.

    Overs - 9.4  Runs - 54/3

    Glen Phillips - 30 (27)  Daryl Mitchell - 11 (14)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:10 PM

    7.6 Kumara to Mitchell, 1 run, change of pace from Kumara, slower ball outside off - Mitchell was early into the drive and skews it off the inner half of the bat to long-on, expensive start from Kumara - 12 came off the over.

    Overs - 8  Runs - 42/3

    Glenn Phillips - 21 (20)  Daryl Mitchell - 9 (12)

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:07 PM

    Lahiru Kumara, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

    7.1 Kumara to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, poor start from Kumara, banged in short and down leg, Phillips swivelled across on the pull, got a bit of glove and it raced away past the diving keeper.

    Overs - 7.1  Runs - 34/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 02:04 PM

    6.5 Hasaranga to Glenn Phillips, 1 run, chance and Pathum has dropped a sitter, loopy delivery outside off - Phillips was making room, looking to inside out over cover, hit it a lot straighter and down Pathum's throat at long-off, hit him high on the plam and popped out. Oh dear! That was so easy and no wonder Hasaranga looks gutted. Pathum's livid with himself, banged the turf in frustration, but the chance has long gone

    Overs - 6.5  Runs - 30/3

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:58 PM

    5.2 Rajitha to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, lovely, NZ need a counter-punch and Phillips is capable of doing it - short of a good length and well wide of off, Phillips rides the bounce and flays it backward of square on the off-side, past point and into the ropes

     

    Overs - 5.2  Runs - 24/1

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:56 PM

    Over summary 1-5

    Theekshana removes Finn Allen in the first over

    Rajitha with a tidy start, just 3 runs of his over

    Conway departs early, DDS gets him

    Williamson is gone, caught behind against Rajitha

    Sri Lanka on top, NZ - 19/3 after 5 overs

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:53 PM

    4.1 M Theekshana to Glenn Phillips, no run, flighted delivery on off, Phillips goes back and across on the defensive push, manages to get some bat

     

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:51 PM

    3.6 Rajitha to Williamson, out Caught by Kusal Mendis!! Edged and caught! This is a disaster for New Zealand - On a good length and shaping away from off, KW saw the width and went with hard hands on the drive - the ball climbed onto him, caught the outside edge and Kusal Mendis did the rest. The top-order has been blown away and New Zealand find themselves in a heap of trouble. KW could have anchored this boat, but he's gone now. Williamson c Kusal Mendis b Rajitha 8(13) [4s-1]

    New Zealand looking in trouble now with top three gone inside the first four overs.

    Overs - 4  Runs - 15/3

    Daryl Mitchell comes to the bat

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:50 PM

    3.3 Rajitha to Williamson, FOUR, clubbed, short of a length and just outside off - KW swivels across, gets into a great position and pulls it past square leg, once again it's the short boundary and the fielder in the deep can't cut it off.

    Overs - 3.3  Runs - 15/2

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:49 PM

    3.1  Rajitha to Williamson, no run, short of a good length and just outside off, KW was hopping across in defence, gets an inside edge onto the body

    Overs - 3.1  Runs - 11/2

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:47 PM

    2.4 Dhananjaya to Glenn Phillips, FOUR, beautifully played, dropped short and wide of off, Phillips backs away and then places the cut in front of square on the off-side, found the gap wide of cover and it raced away to the shorter boundary.

    Overs - 2.4  Runs - 11/2

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:45 PM

    2.2 Dhananjaya to Conway, out Bowled!! New Zealand have lost both openers now - lovely delivery, came from round the wicket, slowed down the pace, drifted back into the left-hander before holding its line, Conway took a step down the pitch, backed away and was then looking to go inside out over cover with the drive, perhaps tried to go too square - the ball drifted past the bat and crashed intop the top of off-stump. Conway b Dhananjaya 1(4)

    Overs -2.2  Runs - 7/2

    Glenn Phillips comes into bat at number 4.

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:39 PM

    1.6 Rajitha to Williamson, 1 run, Rajitha dragged the length back as KW ran down the track, worked behind square on the off-side for a single

    Overs - 2  Runs - 6/1

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:38 PM

    Kasun Rajitha, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

    1.1 Rajitha to Williamson, no run, short of a good length and well wide of off, KW rides the bounce and finds cover-point with the back-foot cut

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:36 PM

    0.6 M Theekshana to Conway, no run, tossed up on off, Conway gets a good stride forward in defence

    Over - 1  Runs - 3/1

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:33 PM

    0.4 M Theekshana to Finn Allen, out Bowled!! Cleaned up! I said Finn Allen hasn't been exposed to quality spin, he's exposed now and he loses his off-stump to Theekshana. Its the inswinger which does the job - nips back in from a length outside off, Allen was backing away on the cut and missed, crashed into the top of off and Theekshana is on the celebratory run. Just the start Sri Lanka wanted after losing the toss. Finn Allen b M Theekshana 1(3)

    M Theekshana to Finn Allen, THATS OUT!! Bowled!!

    Overs- 0.4  Runs -2/1

    Finn Allen Out after scoring 1 run

    Skipper Kane Williamson comes to the crease.

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:32 PM

    0.2 M Theekshana to Finn Allen, 1 run, dropped short and a hint of swing back into the right-hander, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single

    Overs - 0.2  Runs - 1

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:31 PM

    Finn Allen and Conway are at the crease. Finn Allen is on strike. M Theekshana will open the attack

    0.1 M Theekshana to Finn Allen, no run

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:12 PM

    New Zealand vs Sri Lanka playing XI

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:11 PM

    Speaking during the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We would have batted first as well, but we have chased well and not too disappointed at all. The batting unit will have to get runs and we do have the bowlers. One change for us - Binura Fernando is replaced by Kasun Rajitha".

  • 29 Oct 2022, 01:08 PM

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and has opted to bat first against Sri Lanka. Kiwis have made just one change in their playing XI from their previous game as they bring in Daryl MItchell in place of Mark Chapman.

  • 29 Oct 2022, 12:32 PM

    Pitch Report

    The SCG has been a batting paradise so far and it has been tough for the fast bowlers who haven't had much assistance from the wicket. The spinners do get a bit of a turn if they can flight the deliveries and the skipper winning the toss will be looking to bat first. 

  • 29 Oct 2022, 12:05 PM

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head to Head:

    New Zealand have won 10 of the 19 T20Is between the sides, with one washed out. But, in the history of this tournament, Sri Lanka have prevailed in four of their five games against the Kiwis.

  • 29 Oct 2022, 11:42 AM

    The toss for te upcoming match between Sri-Lanka-New Zealand is scheduled to take place at 1 PM IST and as per latest reports, rain is not expected to play any sort of spoilsport in this game.

