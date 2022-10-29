Wasim Jaffer predicts top run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Wasim Jaffer

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Australia and the showpiece event has already offered some of the best moments filled with action, drama, and suspense.

Moreover, as we head mid-way into the competition, fans and members of the cricketing fraternity have begun speculating the teams who could possibly make it to the last four to lift the coveted title.

Not just the last four, but who are the potential candidates for the highest run-getters and wicket-takers of the tournament are also being speculated. As teams are giving it their all, there have been moments wherein a single player would pitch in either with the ball or with the bat and change the complexion of the game.

Former India batter, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked him the players who could top the charts of the highest wicket-taker and run-scorer.

A fan asked - “Who will be the highest wicket taker and top run scorer in T20 WC 2022?” to which the former cricketer responded saying “Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh”.

The team India right-hander has undoubtedly been in red-hot form, considering his back-to-back half-centuries. Therefore, the player has every chance of topping the charts in the list of highest run-scorers in the World Cup this edition.

On the other hand, young gun, Arshdeep Singh has scalped five wickets in his two matches and could be one of the favourites to be the highest wicket-taker by the end of the tournament down under. The death-over specialist will get more matches to display his skills and scalp a few more but it remains to be seen if he can win the top spot in the wicket-takers list.