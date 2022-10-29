Headlines

NZ vs SL T20 World Cup, Match 27: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report

NZ vs SL Live Streaming info: Weather and pitch report, live streaming details as Sri Lanka takes on New Zealand in the Super 12 match on Saturday

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

In Match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, New Zealand will face the challenge of Sri Lanka. New Zealand thrashed Australia by 89 runs to get their campaign off to a flying start. They tallied a massive total of 200 on the board and held the opponent to a modest score. Key players on the team include Devon Conway and Tim Southee.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, has one victory and one loss in the tournament and now sits second in the points standings. In their last game against Australia, they managed to produce a competitive total of 157 but were unable to defend the score. They will rely on the batting contributions of Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka, as well as the bowling performances of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Match 27

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: October 29th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

NZ vs SL Pitch report:

The Sydney Cricket Ground surface often gives batters a reasonable chance to score some quick runs. The pitch does not have much assistance for the pacers early on, but the spinners may fancy their chances during the middle overs here. Chasing would be an ideal option for winning the toss at this surface.

NZ vs SL Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 22°C on the matchday with 35% humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

NZ vs SL Probable XIs:

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

READ| New Zealand, England or Australia- Which team is likely to face India in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022?

