New Zealand, England or Australia- Which team is likely to face India in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022?

T20 World Cup 2022

Due to severe rain in Melbourne, today's group 1 matches between Afghanistan and Ireland, England and Australia were called off without a ball being bowled. With countries like Afghanistan, Ireland, England, and Australia already played three matches, the points table has become even more open for all teams to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Unless they lose against the South African team, India is certain to finish first in Group 2. Here, we will examine potential situations in which a team can face India in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final match.

Remaining schedule of Group-1 in T20 WC 2022:

- NZ vs SL, 29th Oct in Sydney

- AUS vs IRE, 31st Oct in Brisbane

- AFG vs SL, 1st Nov in Brisbane

- ENG vs NZ, 1st Nov in Brisbane

- NZ vs IRE, 4th Nov in Adelaide

- AUS vs AFG, 4th Nov in Adelaide

- ENG vs SL, 5th Nov in Sydney

Group-1 Points table of T20 WC 2022:

1. New Zealand - 3 Pts (NRR 4.45)

2. England - 3 Pts ( NRR 0.23)

3.Ireland - 3 Pts (NRR -1.17)

4. Australia - 3 Pts (NRR - 1.55)

5. Sri Lanka - 2 Pts (NRR -0.62)

Sri Lanka and New Zealand alone have played only 2 games, while rest of the teams have played 3 matches.

Here's the scenario for each team to qualify for the semis:

Afghanistan's next two matches will be against Sri Lanka and Australia. The most they can gain is 6 points, but overcoming big teams like Sri Lanka and Australia isn't easy, thus they aren't anticipated to play in the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka will face formidable opponents like as New Zealand and England, as well as Afghanistan. They can only grab 8 points, and if Sri Lanka wins one of the games against New Zealand or England, they will have three victories and a chance to go to the semi-finals.

Australia's next two opponents are Ireland and Afghanistan, however they must not be underestimated, as we saw in the ENG vs IRE (or) PAK vs ZIM game. They may take full use of their home advantage and comfortably achieve 7 points unless an upset occurs.

Ireland's final two games will be against Australia and New Zealand. Ireland, like England, can surprise any side on any given day, but getting to the semi-finals will be difficult.

In their next two games, England will face two strong opponents in New Zealand and Sri Lanka. England winning both matches and earning 7 points is a difficult job when compared to the Australian team, so we'll have to wait and see how much they can get out of their possible 7 points.

New Zealand's following games will be against Sri Lanka, England, and Ireland, and they are anticipated to win at least two of their three remaining games in order to earn 7 points and qualify for the knockout round of the T20 World Cup 2022.

When compared to the other teams in the Group, Australia and New Zealand have an easy path to 7 points. As a result, these two sides will almost certainly qualify for the T20 World Cup Semi-Finals.

NRR (New Zealand) > NRR (Australia) hence Australia will come 2nd in points table and face India most likely in semi-finals. If India lose to South Africa and come 2nd in points table then they are likely to face New Zealand in semi-finals.

