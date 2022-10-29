T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni's advice won India the last WC, it's a 'hit' among batters this time too

MS Dhoni advice to Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

T20 cricket has changed a lot of things about how the game is played. While strategies, shots and deliveries have evolved rapidly, some Indian players are reworking the shape of their bats.

MS Dhoni is known for using 'Curve bats' for power-hitting and now the same advice has been passed to some of the Indian cricketers. According to reports, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and a few others are using Round-Bottomed bats at the T20 World Cup.

Looking closely at the bats used particularly by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, one can notice they have pronounced curves at the bottom. This happens to be MS Dhoni’s brainchild and adjustment is done to aid power-hitting.

Hardik Pandya’s bat: The bat Hardik Pandya is using at the World CUP is more curved from the bottom. This is exactly like what Dhoni use to use while playing T20 Cricket. This is considered to be Dhoni’s brainchild.

This shape of the bat helps in power-hitting According to the report, Dhoni has suggested to Pandya, Pant and others to try round-bottomed bats to improve their T20 game.

“It was Dhoni who had first started using this kind of bat before the 2019 World Cup. And now these Indian players have started asking for this kind of bat,” Paras Anand, managing director of leading sports equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), was quoted as saying.

What curved bats can do?

These kinds of bats helps players improve their power & range-hitting. The bats increase the sweet spot. According to experts, these bats are used for shorter formats.

These bats are ordered specially for shorter formats.

The players claim that it helps them access all directions of the ground while shot-making.

A bat with a flat bottom prompts a relatively closed stance.

The round-bottomed bat enables them to have a more open stance that helps them to maneuver the bat easily from the word go.

If one shaves the bottom and makes it round, the bat has a thicker base and more meat at the bottom