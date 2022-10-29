Search icon
NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Match 27, T20 World Cup 2022

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022

In Match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne, New Zealand will face the challenge of Sri Lanka. New Zealand thrashed Australia by 89 runs to get their campaign off to a flying start. They tallied a massive total of 200 on the board and held the opponent to a modest score. Key players on the team include Devon Conway and Tim Southee.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, has one victory and one loss in the tournament and now sits second in the points standings. In their last game against Australia, they managed to produce a competitive total of 157 but were unable to defend the score. They will rely on the batting contributions of Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka, as well as the bowling performances of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Group 1, Match 27

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: October 29th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

NZ vs SL Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Keeper – Devon Conway (C), Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Dananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Kane Williamson

All-rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Mitchell Santner, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers – Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Maheesh Theekshana

NZ vs SL My dream11

Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Mitchell Santner, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Maheesh Theekshana

Probable playing XIs

New Zealand

Kane Williamson(C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, MS Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, L Kumara, K Rajitha

