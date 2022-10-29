ICC T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan questions MCG's decision of not using 'Docklands Stadium' with roof as a venue

Michael Vaughan

Two matches were scheduled to be played in Melbourne on Friday with the game between Ireland and Afghanistan already being called off due to the weather in the city. Both teams were forced to share the points and it was the second game in a row for Afghanistan that was called off.

England’s game against Ireland was also affected by rain, and Ireland won the contest by the DLS method. South Africa’s game against Zimbabwe was halted by rain. The fixture between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without even the toss.

Taking to his official Twitter account on October 28, Michael Vaughan put up two separate posts to question MCG’s decision to not use the roof. With two games having already been called off without a ball being bowled, the T20 World Cup has been extremely frustrating for some teams who have not been able to finish their games.

Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

Shortly after questioning MCG’s decision to not use the roof, Vaughan also went on to compare how the situation in Sri Lanka is significantly better. The 47-year-old wrote that in Sri Lanka, where huge thunderstorms are also witnessed, the ground is covered completely and the play resumes as quickly as possible.

Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ????? #JustAsking #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 28, 2022

As things stand in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 points table, New Zealand currently lead with three points after having played two games. The Blackcaps are level on points with second-placed Ireland but have a game in hand.

The two teams are followed by Sri Lanka in third, while England are down in fourth with two points after two games. The situation gets even worse for hosts Australia, who find themselves at the bottom of the table after two games and a net run rate of -1.555