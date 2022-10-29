Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester United team news, match time, when and where to watch

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:29 AM IST

Manchester City vs Leicester City

Defending champions Manchester City travel to the midlands as they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are on contrasting ends of the table this season, with the hosts languishing just above the relegation zone after the first 11 games.

Manchester City has been in blazing form this season, with a solitary loss against Liverpool the only disappointing showing for Pep Guardiola and his men. The Citizens have qualified for the next stage in Europe and are pushing for the top spot from leaders Arsenal, who dropped points in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Manchester City on the other hand won 2-0 against a spirited Brighton side, with striker Erling Haaland notching up his 17th and 18th goals of the season.

Manchester City Team News

Man City will travel without Sergio Gomez after his red card against Copenhagen in the last game. English internationals Kyle Walker and Kalvin Philips are still out, despite the latter returning to light training this week. John Stones is also close to a first-team return and could make an appearance this week.

Leicester City vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI – Ward; Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Manchester City Predicted XI – Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

When will Leicester City vs Manchester City kick off in the Premier League?

Leicester City vs Manchester City match will be played on 29th October 2022

What time will Leicester City vs Manchester City kick off?

Leicester City vs Manchester City will begin at 5:00 PM IST

Where will Leicester City vs Manchester City be played?

The game will kick-off at King Power Stadium

How do I watch live streaming of Leicester City vs Manchester City?

Leicester City vs Manchester City will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Which TV Channel will telecast Leicester City vs Manchester City live?

Premier League’s rights are owned by the Star Sports Network.