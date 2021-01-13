Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SL vs ENG match at Galle cricket stadium

England will kickstart their bid to be in the ICC World Test Championship final race with a tough six-Test assignment in the subcontinent. The first leg will see them play two Tests in Sri Lanka, both at the Galle International cricket stadium. England were slated to play two Tests in March 2020 in Sri Lanka as part of the ICC World Test Championship but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After the end of the two Tests, England embark on a mammoth four-Test series against India in India. England have never enjoyed much success in the sub-continent, having lost 0-4 to India the last time they toured the country. However, in 2018, England did achieve one notable success as they whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 to become the first side to whitewash Sri Lanka in their own home turf.

Heading into the series, both teams have issues. Sri Lanka were plagued by injuries and were hammered 0-2 in South Africa. England, on the other hand, have been dealt a big blow with all-rounder Moeen Ali testing positive for the coronavirus and being ruled out at least for the first Test. England have been quietly going about their preparations and will play their first Test series since August. England had recently toured South Africa but the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the ODI series. England will be hoping to repeat their 2018 success in Sri Lanka as they look to stay in contention for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship final in Lord's in June 2021. Currently, Australia, India and New Zealand are in the fray, with New Zealand having finished all their matches in the current cycle.

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Joe Root, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Jack Leach, Dom Bess, Wanindu Hasaranga, Stuart Broad

SL vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

England: Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Jos Buttler, Kusal Perera, Chris Woakes, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jack Leach, Dom Bess, James Anderson

The match starts at 10:00 AM IST and will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

England: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.

