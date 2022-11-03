South Africa vs Pakistan Live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Headlines

Wordle 793 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 21

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Anti-NEET protest: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says agitation won't stop until…

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

HomeCricket

Cricket

South Africa vs Pakistan Live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Check out all the details of Pakistan's upcoming match against South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup game which will be played in Sydney.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow after South Africa got the better of India on Sunday. Pakistan now have two matches to play at the Super 12 stage but merely winning the remaining games will not be enough for them to earn a place in the semi-finals.

READ: PAK vs SA T20 World Cup: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and weather report for Pakistan vs South Africa

In their penultimate Super 12 fixture, Pakistan will be up against South Africa on Thursday. The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Babar Azam-led side will take on Bangladesh in their final Super 12 encounter on November 6.

Ahead of Thursday’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

READ: Punjab Kings appoint Shikhar Dhawan as new captain ahead of IPL 2023

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs South AfricaT20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XI

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Explainer: How did 17 Indian youths become captives of mafia in Libya?

Manipur: ‘Sexual assault of women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to President Murmu

Happy Onam 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Nag Panchami 2023: Dos and don’ts to follow on this auspicious festival

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE