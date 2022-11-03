South Africa vs Pakistan Live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

Check out all the details of Pakistan's upcoming match against South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup game which will be played in Sydney.

Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow after South Africa got the better of India on Sunday. Pakistan now have two matches to play at the Super 12 stage but merely winning the remaining games will not be enough for them to earn a place in the semi-finals.

In their penultimate Super 12 fixture, Pakistan will be up against South Africa on Thursday. The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Babar Azam-led side will take on Bangladesh in their final Super 12 encounter on November 6.

Ahead of Thursday’s T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Pakistan vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan vs South AfricaT20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XI

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi