PAK vs SA T20 World Cup: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and weather report for Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa are set to cross swords in a high-octane clash in Sydney on Thursday. The T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match will see the two teams fight it out for a place in the semifinal. So far, both sides have had contrasting fortunes at the tournament.

Babar Azam's men faced consecutive defeats against India and Zimbabwe, followed by a crucial win over the Netherlands, that kept Pakistan alive in the T20 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Temba Bavuma's side are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far. They have won two games, most recently against India, while their first match was washed out.

A win will see South Africa become the first team to qualify for the semifinals, while it would knock Pakistan out, whereas a win for Pakistan will keep them alive.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Sydney weather report

According to weather reports, Sydney's temperate on November 3 will be 19 degrees Celcius during the day, and it will drop down to 13 degrees during the night. The skies will be clear, but there could be light showers at night.

Humidity is expected to be between 45% during the day, to 67% during the night.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Sydney pitch report

Coming to the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch, SCG has been a good scoring venue in T20 cricket. The first innings average total at this venue is 167 in T20Is, while the 2nd innings average total is 132. Till date, 16 T20I matches have been hosted at this venue.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details

Date & Time: Thursday, November 3 at 01:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney

Pakistan vs South Africa: Live streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. Fans can also tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast on tv in India.