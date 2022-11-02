T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan qualify for semifinals after India's win over Bangladesh

Source: Twitter

The road so far in T20 World Cup 2022 has been a gloomy one for Babar Azam's Pakistan. Two narrow defeats, first at the hands of India, and later against Zimbabwe had them on the brink of exiting the tournament. A win against the Netherlands saw the Men in Green pick up their first points and they face an uphill task in the tournament ahead.

"To be honest, it's hard (to qualify now)," said Babar after seeing his side drop points against Zimbabwe. They needed a favour from India but the Men in Blue faltered against South Africa, leaving Pakistan's fate in the hands of ther teams.

There is still a glimmer of hope for the Green Army.

How Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals?

Babar Azam's side needs slight favours from Netherlands, Zimbabwe and the weather perhaps. The first task at hand is to beat Temba Bavuma's South Africa, who are second in Group B standings and haven't lost a single fixture in the tournament so far.

With three games played, Pakistan can reach a maximum of six points, which may yet be enough to see them through.

The 2009 T20 World Cup champs need India or South Africa to lose their final group games, against Zimbabwe and Netherlands respectively.

Pakistan must then beat Bangladesh in their final Group B game by a big margin, to pip Bangladesh to second place in the group.

If South Africa's final group game gets washed out, Pakistan will still have the advantage since they play after the Proteas, so they will know exactly what needs to be done to beat the Proteas if it comes to net run rate, because then Temba Bavuma's six would finish with six points.

Currently, Pakistan's net run rate stands at +0.765, whereas South Africa's net run rate is +2.772. The difference is huge, but a big win over Temba Bavuma's side on Thursday may yet do the trick.